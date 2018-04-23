MUMBAI—Aapka Colors’ social drama “Laado 2” has been gaining popularity because of its unique concept and captivating performances. To thicken the plot, popular actress Vinny Arora is all set to enter as the missing Juhi. She returns to acting after a two years hiatus, after her marriage to actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.
Arora has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series, and her entry will bring new twists in the tale that promise to keep the viewers glued to their television screens.
Arora was last seen on the much-loved show “Udann,” and speaking about her return, she said, “At this point, I am just eager to be back in action and give my 100 percent to the role. I am just preparing myself to get over my habit of chilling and resting at home as it’s going to be a bit of hard work to get out of that mould. There is a feeling of nervousness and excitement, as acting is my passion – it’s almost like meditation for me. I am just focusing on the positive aspect of it. I wanted to be back with a good show, and here I am.”
