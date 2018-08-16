MUMBAI— With a career spanning over 16 years and 5000-plus episodes to her credit, Aashka Goradia has carved a niche for herself on television. Recently, she spoke on the Ted X platform about beauty, beautification and about the trend of embracing ‘inner beauty’ and the whole ‘No filter’ campaigns coming out from so many brands.
Goradia has boldly asked a question many girls and actresses may want to ask, “Why call a girl who wants to bake her face as fake? Why are we taking people’s empowerment away from them? Technology can help us with anything and everything today, so why are we saying that we shouldn’t look better? Has not beautification as a process existed for many thousand years?”
Goradia said, “Make-up has existed for over 7000 years and lipsticks for over 5000 years. Going back to humanity and the human race, we as people have always wanted to look better. There has to be demand in order to have supply. The thousands of beauty applications would not exist if it wasn’t for the demand. And so if a girl chooses to get something done on her face, why do we call her ‘plastic?’”
She added, “So many of my own contemporaries and I have gone through articles in the media where we’ve been said to have gone under the knife. God forbid somebody has to go under the knife, do we even know what it is? We jump to conclusions without doing proper research and understanding the process itself. And sadly the ones doing this are females, as our industry is dominated by female journalists. They upload before and after pictures calling someone plastic and then ask the audience to leave comments below. This fear of how you will be labeled has made many women lie or hide what they have exactly done instead of being able to come out and say, ‘Yes, I want to look better, so I tried something out.’”
The actress revealed, “I have been around for 16 years and I, of course, cannot look the same. We are constantly aging, and I wish I had a sob story to tell you, but believe me, there is none. I wanted fuller lips, and hence I decided to go for them. But being asked ‘How much plastic went into my lips?’ at a press conference with 20 people around, is not the place I would like to speak about it and definitely not when the tone in which the question was posed was so wrong! Yes, I decided to do something on my face, and that's my choice. I am my own sculptor; I am my own painter!”
Well, that’s the other side, we guess when a solid persona like Manisha Koirala declares that aging is so normal we should not take recourse to unhealthy things for artifice, and especially in view of the reasons put forward for Sridevi’s untimely demise.
Each to his own, we guess. Goradia has a long way to go and learn that freedom of expression has nothing to do with natural beauty and natural aging. Methinks she should study the natural and yet imperfect beauty even today of classic old-time actresses like Waheeda Rehman or Sharmila Tagore to realize that it is never advisable to tamper with a God-given face or body for mere cosmetic reasons, and that the only thing needed to maintain beauty is internal and external fitness, positivity and a healthy lifestyle!
