MUMBAI— Shweta Tiwari is still remembered for her character of Prerna from Ekta Kapoor’s “Kasautii Zindagi Kay” and many more.
Now buzz is that Kapoor is bringing in Season 2 of the show, and since the narrative will begin from college days, it will feature Tiwari’s young daughter Palak in the lead.
Like in cinema, dynastic rule continues on the small screen as well!
