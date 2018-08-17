MUMBAI—WWE superstar Braun Strowman, also known as the ‘Monster Among Men,’ got a taste of Hindi cinema, as he interacted with celebrities during his recent visit to India for WWE. During his visit, Braun came on Salman Khan’s reality show “10 Ka Dum,” and enthralled Khan and the audience with his size and strength.
In this special episode, Strowman was accompanied by Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Penty. He was seen sporting a traditional Indian kurta, and on public demand he ripped it off, leaving actors Sinha and Penty amazed by the size of his arms and physique. Strowman also shared his diet plan as he mentioned that he had to consume about 8-10k calories a day to run a body of 300-400 pounds.
Khan, Sinha and Penty even taught Braun dialogues from their movies while Strowman, in return, taught them his famous WWE entry. This episode airs this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.