MUMBAI—Zee TV creates an immersive experience for users with exclusive original content in six languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.
Web-series like “Karenjit Kaur,” the untold story of Sunny Leone, Badshah’s music show “Lockdown,” Luv Ranjan’s comic offering “Life Sahi Hai 2,” Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil thriller “Kallachirippu,” Q’s crime-based thriller “Zero Kms” and many more will raise the entertainment quotient.
ZEE5, India’s largest digital entertainment platform for language content, announced the launch of “ZEE5 ORIGINALS” on Mar. 26 in Mumbai. Spearheaded by Amit Goenka, CEO, Zee International and Z5 Global, “ZEE5 ORIGINALS” marks ZEE5’s foray in the original content space, making it one of the biggest content hubs in India.
With 20 originals by the end of Apr. 2018, this holistic mix of web-series and short films instills ZEE5’s supremacy in creating a multi-lingual experience, with content across thriller, drama, action, comedy, satire, biopics and reality.
Every month, the OTT platform will further strengthen its pipeline of offerings with one new web series in each of the languages, and one new short film. By the end of March 2019, ZEE5 will host 90-plus original shows.
Catering to Indian tastes and preferences, with an international production quality outlook, this content further builds on ZEE5’s promise – to offer its viewers the best of quality content across genres.
Said Goenka, “Our aim, with ZEE5, is to present thought-provoking and relatable content, which stirs emotions, triggers conversations and leaves the viewers feeling entertained and refreshed. Using our expertise as a global content company, ZEE5 ORIGINALS will feature a library of exclusive content which is relatable, understated, bold, progressive and layered making for an immersive experience keeping our core target engaged and stimulating their entertainment appetite in a language of their choice.
This content line-up will also feature some of the biggest entertaining faces from the world of Indian entertainment including Sunny Leone, Badshah, Sumeet Vyas, Shakti Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire, Mohan Kapoor, Bhau Kadam, Naga Babu, Raftaar, Naseeruddin Shah, Kailash Kher, Shekhar Ravjiani, Sachin-Jigar, Jonita Gandhi, Neha Bhasin, Mallika Sherawat, Jisshu Sengupta, Saheb Bhattacharya, Luv Ranjan and Karthik Subbaraj among others.
