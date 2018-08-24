MUMBAI— ZEE5, one of India’s largest and most comprehensive digital entertainment platforms for language content, launched “Lockdown,” a path-breaking concept in collaboration with renowned rapper and composer Badshah. The show marks Badshah’s debut as a producer under his banner Afterhours, along with One Digital Entertainment.
On Aug. 17, “Lockdown” was launched with two episodes followed by an episode every week featuring two artistes – a film sensation and a digital superstar. Over a 10-episode series, the show will feature Badshah-Jonita Gandhi, Kailash Kher-Raja Kumari, Harrdy Sandhu-Neha Bhasin, Raftaar-Thaikkudam Bridge, Monali Thakur-Mickey Singh, Benny Dayal-Bryden and Parth and also Shirley Setia-Sachin- Jigar among others.
Each pair of entities is locked together in one location for 24 hours to recreate two songs, record them and shoot music videos. “Lockdown” has been shot across scenic locations in India and promises a rendezvous with your favorite musicians – one that has never been seen before.
Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India said, “After creating engaging original content in terms of films and shows, music was a natural progression for us. We couldn’t think of anybody better to partner in this endeavor than the hugely popular musician Badshah. “Lockdown” is our maiden foray into music and will be unlike anything the Indian audiences have seen. The show promises to keep audiences hooked to the amazing tunes created by some of the most talented artistes. The format of the show is a winner, and we are sure the viewers will enjoy it like our past offerings.”
Badshah, who turns producer with the show, said: “‘Lockdown’ is a project that is very close to my heart since it’s the first offering from my production house Afterhours. The format is quite unique and fun because we have got several well-known artistes to collaborate with each other, and some of them had never even met before! But all of them have been quite enthusiastic, and the result that has erupted out of the oneness of these film and digital sensations is something that the audience is going to love. To be aired on ZEE5, the show is sure to be a hands-down winner for the music aficionados.”
Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment, said, “Observing the current stage of music evolution and craze, “Lockdown”’s format will definitely stick well with enthusiasts from almost all genres. We are honored to be a part of Badshah and ZEE5’s vision that is sure to start a new refreshing trend in the music and entertainment industry.”
