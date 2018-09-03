MUMBAI—Blood relations are considered the strongest in our society but are they the only human ties we value? There are some unexplained connections that barely find a definition, are not bound by law or blood but are special and unique, simply because we deeply value them.
Zee TV puts the spotlight on undefined relationships that are special to us with ‘Tujhse Hai Raabta,” which premiered as a weekday daily soap Sep. 3. It is an endearing story of a unique, bittersweet mother and daughter-like relationship that begins to develop between two women, Anupriya and Kalyani, who are not related by blood, are practically strangers to each other but seem to be tied together by an unconventional bond.
Set against a Maharashtrian backdrop, “Tujhse Hai Raabta” depicts the irony of life when every relationship is not what meets the eye. Kalyani was the apple of her parents’ eyes and had the picture-perfect family life until a massive setback turns her world upside down.
Her mother dies in an accident for which her father is put behind bars. And Anupriya, who Kalyani was never introduced to and strongly suspects to be her father’s mistress, is suddenly made her sole guardian. Needless to say, Kalyani is vehemently reluctant to move into Anupriya’s house. But is Kalyani’s new guardian actually her father’s mistress?
The show follows Kalyani’s journey of avenging the loss of her family and her volatile interactions with the one woman who she holds singularly responsible for their problems. Will Kalyani make life miserable for Anupriya and get her to rue the day she entered into a dalliance with her father? Or is she about to stumble upon a reality that changes her entire perception of her own family?
“Tujhse Hai Raabta” is produced by Full House Media and Zee TV business head Aparna Bhosle said, “Our next fiction offering will celebrate an undefined, unconventional connection that goes beyond blood ties. It starts off on the wrong foot. From being complete strangers to being forced into each other’s lives overnight in a significant mother-daughter like equation, the show captures the ‘raabta’ (bond) that will gradually unfold between Kalyani and Anupriya – two strong, fiercely independent women. The show has intense drama and all the elements that are bound to hook audiences.”
Producers Sonali and Amit Jaffar of Full House Media said, “Our show explores a never-seen-before facet of a mother-daughter relationship, when two absolute strangers, who would ideally not want to see each other’s faces, are forced into each other’s lives in an unpalatable manner because of a twist of destiny. From the initial revolt at both ends to realizing that all is not what it seems, the show will capture both these women coping with this change while trying to deal with their feelings towards each other. Each character is strongly author-backed and justified in her own actions for viewers to truly enjoy the tension between them. We have a stellar cast on board.”
Poorva Gokhale added, “I am glad to be a part of a show like this. My character, Anupriya Deshmukh, goes through an emotional turmoil that changes her life forever. She is a very simple and gentle woman, and her caring nature is her biggest strength. I strongly relate to Anupriya’s qualities and hope the viewers resonate with her too. The show is set against a Maharashtrian backdrop and culture, which is very exciting for me as I am a Maharashtrian myself and have worked extensively in Marathi theater and television. Moreover, I am returning to Hindi television after a brief hiatus, and I am very elated about this new endeavor.”
Reem Shaikh, as Kalyani, said, “I will be essaying the character of a mature, happy-go-lucky girl who believes in following her own set of rules to lead a happy life and loves her parents immensely. The intensity of the character requires me to portray an array of emotions, and it is truly challenging for me as an actor. I am really excited to entertain the audiences, and I hope they support me in this new journey.”
The show also includes a powerful ensemble cast including Sehban Azim, Amrapali Gupta, Savita Prabhune, Shagun Pande, Pankaj Vishnu and others in pivotal roles.
