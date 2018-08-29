It has been a remarkable journey for mobile phones until now. The small device which is used to make and receive calls is now the quintessential solution to all the digital needs, or at least for most of it. With the introduction of smartphones, almost every device and gadget finds itself replaced by them. Watch, alarm, calculator, camera, music player, scanner and what not -you name it your smartphone has it. By just installing an app, your smartphone will serve the purpose of any device or gadget that you want to use. Perhaps, the most significant benefits of a smartphone have been witnessed in the gaming industry. Smartphones are taking the gaming industry by storm across the globe in a never-before and an unimaginable way.
The situation is no different in India; instead, it is pacing up quickly because of government-driven campaigns such as Digital India, Make in India and other digital-centric policies initiated in the recent times. The smartphone market in the country is very lucrative due to the low mobile phone penetration factor.
The growth
The growth of mobile phones started gaining momentum in the 1990s. During that time, mobiles were used for the primary purpose of communication-- to make and receive calls. But, today, things have changed. Technology has improved, and the industry has moved beyond just mobile phones to the era of smartphones, which are making an impact on every sector including the gaming industry to a more considerable extent. From simple card games to strategy games, smartphones influenced all genres of games by revolutionizing the gaming market.
The age of the Internet
The Internet has been the real game changer. Marketing their games used to be a tedious task for game developers before the internet era. With the broadband, Wi-Fi and now with a mobile internet connection, game developers can market their products easier than before. This has led to a considerable reduction in manufacturing, marketing and distributing costs of the games. In the last five to six years with smartphones prices decreasing and numbers of downloadable games increasing, there has been a visible change in the gaming industry. The most noteworthy factor is that the games like 24x7 rummy games, Poker, Teen Patti, etc. which were usually played in clubs are now available online and enjoy an exclusive community of online gamers.
Gaming era - its popularity
With the internet tariffs becoming affordable in the country, there has been an increase in the number of internet users. The availability of budget-friendly smartphones and better internet plans; offer online gamers access to their favorite online games to play on-the-go. Moreover, the availability of freemium games online has added immensely to the growing subscriber base of these online games. With information on how to play and other tutorials handy, online games are more convincing to play even for a novice. The secure registration, user-friendly features, offers and promotions and countless gaming options are all contributing to the popularity of online games in recent years. In addition to this, the online games allow you to play with multiple players and offer the referral programs where you may invite a family member or friend to play along has been an instant hit with online gamers. The fascinating features, attractive rewards, and exciting challenges online create great enthusiasm and give a rush worthy experience.
What’s the future?
Over a billion people use smartphones, and there are a million players around the globe who enjoy playing online games on their mobile. The future is cut-out clear -to reach more people who may be interested in playing games but have not tried it yet. This gives stupendous opportunities for game developers to think innovatively and design unique gaming experiences which players would always be interested in.
Conclusion
The journey of the mobile phones is not yet done. From being a mere communication device to becoming highly advanced gaming equipment; smartphones have changed the face of technology and the life of people all over the world. The developments we witness in mobile technology, and its impact on gaming is just the tip of the iceberg. The future is nevertheless fantastic!
About Author:
Shruti Gupta is a writer, digital marketer and outreaching expert. She writes about technology, startups & other niches. She has contributed to a number of famous websites like Thenextweb deccanchronicle and Crazyegg. Stay tuned with her at: @shruti_gupta01 or via skype: shrutigupta2811
(sponsored post)
