As the global Sikh community prepares to mark Vaisakhi on April 14, we invite Sikh Americans to help us pass Vaisakhi resolutions in councils in your city and state legislatures nationwide.
Since 2013, the Sikh Coalition has worked with members of Congress to introduce a Vaisakhi resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives. Numerous cities and states have also passed similar resolutions and proclamations to educate our fellow Americans about Sikh history and values.
“Commemorating Vaisakhi helps fight against anti-Sikh bigotry by acknowledging and celebrating the lasting contributions of our community,” said national advocacy manager Sim J. Singh. “This is an easy and effective way to create positive awareness.”
So far, the United States Congress, the states of California, Indiana and New Jersey, and the city of Kent, Washington, have successfully introduced 2018 Vaisakhi resolutions. Will you help do the same in your community?
Contact your local and state representatives.
- Share the proclamation language below with your local and state representatives.
- Politely ask them to pass a Vaisakhi resolution before Vaisakhi on April 14, 2018.
- Attend the resolution vote or proclamation hearing with your family, friends, and local Sikh community members.
- Share the resolution across social media to further raise awareness.
- Let us know the result so that we can celebrate your success!
If you need help identifying and contacting your elected officials, such as your local mayor, city council member or state legislator, please send an email to advocacy@sikhcoalition.org.
As always, the Sikh Coalition urges you to practice your faith fearlessly.
Sikh Coalition
Via E-mail
