I noticed that your paper reports on events such as the Miss World pageant. I just watched some of the Film Fare Awards and noticed (this is not the first year this is happening – as a result, I have stopped watching this show) that all the background dancers are white women, whereas all the men are Indian.
The message that I get from this is the Indian women are not as good as white women, and therefore, are not part of these dancers. Is this a correct interpretation? Is there an inferiority complex at play?
Bergees Karmali
Via E-mail
