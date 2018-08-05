The federal government’s Census Bureau is going down a dangerous road as it begins preparing for the 2020 Census—it wants to ask individuals if they’re U.S. citizens.
This is not only unnecessary, it’s dangerous and unconstitutional.
The last time the U.S. government asked people about their citizenship on the Census, the information was used to identify and force Japanese-Americans into internment camps in the 1940s.
There’s still time to speak out and oppose this intimidating and destructive question on the 2020 Census. Click here to submit a public comment to the Census Bureau that you oppose adding a citizenship question by Tuesday, August 7th.
As a process intended to simply and literally count each person living in the U.S., the Census determines more than $800 billion in federal funding to states for education, infrastructure, hospitals, parks, public benefits, and so much more. You can even see how much federal funding is allocated to your state here. An undercount due to fear of answering the citizenship question will have devastating economic consequences.
Watch this powerful Census video featuring youth from SAALT’s Young Leaders Institute
Even more important, the citizenship question targets already vulnerable immigrant communities who are increasingly being deported, denaturalized, and disenfranchised by this administration. We have already seen unprecedented levels of hate against communities of color in the U.S. We have seen folks from our communities surveilled, deported, and murdered. We have witnessed our mosques attacked, our temples vandalized, and our gurdwaras damaged. In the year following the 2016 presidential election, SAALT documented 213 incidents of hate violence against South Asian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Middle Eastern, and Arab American community members. Our communities are under attack—and a citizenship question on the Census will only target them even more.
You can fight back by taking less than 5 minutes to submit a comment through this online portal established by SAALT and 18 Million Rising. Be sure to enter your personalized comment in the “your message” box in the bottom right-hand corner after you enter your contact information. The deadline for comments is Tuesday, August 7, 2018. For suggestions on comment language, and a template, check out the SAALT Census 2020 toolkit.
Please submit your comment today. Let’s make sure that the South Asian American community, which stands at over 5 million strong, can get 5,000 comments in the next 5 days!
With determination,
Suman Raghunathan
Executive Director, SAALT
(See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2mrXgNp)
