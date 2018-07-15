This is in response to a recent letter to the editor entitled, “Why Demonize Hindus?”
Well said, Rangaesh Gadasalli and Harish Dhruv. Hindus have been tolerant but the Congress has disregarded the majority community for its selfish gain.
B.K. Parab
Via E-mail
