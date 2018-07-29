Spiritual leader Dada J.P. Vaswani, who was an ambassador of peace and goodwill and head of the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, died in Pune due to old age-related ailments. I had the privilege of meeting Vaswani.
Vaswani epitomized the values of universal brotherhood, peace and compassion, and through his discourses, writings and public service, he encouraged millions of people in India and abroad to lead a meaningful life.
Through the Sadhu Vaswani Mission, he brought happiness and hope into the lives of the poor and the underprivileged. Dada Vaswani also championed the cause of compassion and love for animals.
In his demise, India has lost an ambassador of world peace and goodwill; his discourses on brotherhood and peace inspired many. The works done by him through the Vaswani Mission are of great importance and the books written by him will inspire the young generation for years to come.
He will always be with us through his messages and thoughts. Dada dedicated his life to the betterment of humanity, promoting simple living, high thinking and girls education.
Growing up in Mumbai and visiting Pune, I had the good fortune of personally meeting Dada many times and Dada had blessed me. He used to tell my uncle and aunt: ‘Sunil one day will be in the top global Sindhi houses in prestige and reputation.” His blessings and prophecy have come true.
Sunil Tolani
Prince Organization CEO
and Neelam Tolani
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.