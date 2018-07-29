In reference to the reversal of the current Affirmative Action guidance by the Trump Administration, a non-binding guidance for educational institutions, OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates believes that the administration completely ignores the reality of race in America. The fact is that we do not live in a post-racial society. Race often informs where students live and go to school, and along with their opportunities for employment.
Affirmative action has historically helped Asian Americans and women access institutions of higher learning. Still, certain Asian American and Pacific Islander communities still face considerable educational barriers. For example, only 17 percent of Hmong and Cambodian Americans have a bachelor’s degree, along with only 8 percent of Samoan and 10 percent of Tongan Americans.
Holistic admissions inclusive of race in higher education is critical to engendering equity and equality for students of color. Although non-binding, this reversal sends a clear political message that diversity and our communities’ lived racial experiences do not matter. Courts have ruled time and again the legality of affirmative action policies. The president must reverse this decision, uphold the law, and reaffirm our federal government’s obligation to diversity and access in our schools.
Asian Pacific American Advocates
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.