I believe that the greatest gift an individual can give is to donate their body to science and research to benefit future generations. We have to encourage more individuals of Indian origin and your readership to take this step.
My mother, who was 90-plus, passed away recently and donated her body to Stanford. I believe that sharing her story, and educating your readers about the process – what options are available, how to sign up for it, what happens to remains, etc., could result in more individuals taking the same action.
A death is very emotional but donating a body is one way to turn negative feelings into something positive.
Narinder Sandhu
Via E-mail
