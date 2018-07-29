Janaki Chakravarty's write-up in India-West on “Three Common Feelings” is rather one-sided and examines the whole issue from the perspective of the Indian American parents. These might have been the case two to three decades earlier, but no longer holds true in the present day world.
Times have changed drastically and parents no longer are the ultimate decision-takers for their children. On the contrary, they have to willy nilly give in to the demands of their nagging offspring quite early in life, be it in the choice of their careers, life partners, gadgets and even culinary preferences.
With the evolution of the nuclear family units, the gulf between the parents and their children has further widened as regards inter-family communication and exchange of views, leading to irreconcilable differences of opinion and conflict of interest even on trivial issues. A life coach has now to grapple with this hard fact of life and come out with meaningful and acceptable solutions to these prickly family issues.
The onus cannot be entirely placed on the shoulders of the elderly alone. The younger generation has an equal stake in upholding family ties and cohesiveness in the family set-up.
Amit Banerjee
Via E-mail
