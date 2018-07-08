Your article in India-West on Saila Kariat’s film on suicide is very timely and informative for young and old, about the high levels of stress faced by many, especially youth, in our society today. Spouses and parents often compare their partners and children to their higher achieving peers, pressuring them to match them. Remarks like “That Mr. X has become CEO while you are spending time in social and volunteer activities instead of advancing and making more money…,
“That student is getting first class grades, and on her way to getting admission in MIT, Harvard, Yale, while you will not amount to anything in life ....,” are sometimes uttered thoughtlessly.
While some encouragement to achieve higher levels given in a balanced manner so as not to belittle a family member can be good, quite often it is not, adding more stress to that which they already face from competition at work and at school and college. For some people, excessively high levels of stress can become unbearable and if they do not open up to spouses, parents, priests, friends or health professionals, it can lead to depression, drugs, or suicide.
As a volunteer priest in my Zarathushti (Zoroastrian) community I have started to offer a free, confidential, prayer and religion based counseling service to adults and youth who do not wish to approach family members or professionals due to the fear of others learning about it, and the stigma or lack of sympathy expected in return.
I got the idea when remembering a student at Stanford University (where I was a liaison for Zarathushti students) calling me, many years ago, and asking me to say a short prayer with her on the phone to ease her stress. Even in our tiny Indian American community, I have received some calls from Parsis and Iranians facing high stress situations and I feel happy to have brought some relief to them.
Mobedyar Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
