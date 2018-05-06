I am not a BJP member or supporter, but my message is true – read on.
Do I think Modi is perfect? No. Do I believe Modi doesn't make any mistakes? No. Do I believe the Modi government has fulfilled all that we want? No. Do I feel he will make India like Europe or USA in his lifetime? No. Do I feel the Modi government has no shortcomings at all? No. Do I believe everything is rosy in India and there are no problems at all under this regime? No.
But I stand by his side like a rock. Why?
Because I do believe he is doing whatever he can in a very honest, dedicated and committed way. Because I do believe he is giving his best to improve the country in all areas. Because I have seen that massive corruption at the cabinet ministerial level has disappeared. Because I have seen that India has not witnessed any terror attack on civilians in the last 4 years under his rule.
Because I have seen him taking unpopular steps just to make sure subsidies and taxes reach to the poor people and not middlemen. Because I have seen him working hard to make sure India becomes a member of MTCR, Waassenar group, Australia group and achieving diplomatic successes which we couldn't think of in the last many decades.
Because he has pushed forward many reforms which are not going down well with people today, but will unleash a new India when the results of those reforms — structural, economic, infrastructural — will be visible in the next 8-10 years.
Because I know even if he is not perfect, he is much better than Lalu Yadav. He is much better than Akhilesh Yadav. He is much better than Mayawati. He is much better than Mamata Banerjee. He is much better than Rahul Gandhi. He is a hard working person. He has no family or anyone after him. He has his shortcomings. Which man doesn't? Anyone of you who keep abusing him, are you even a fraction of him in dedication, focus, integrity, hard work and getting things done?
He is cleaner than all the names I took above. He is not corrupt. He is a visionary. He has solutions to many problems (if not all). He may not make India like Europe or the U.S. in his lifetime, however hard he tries. But at least he is governing much better than previous regimes. Check the macro and micro-economic parameters. Compare infrastructure growth. Compare the core areas. Compare GDP growth. Compare wholesale and consumer inflation. Every single parameter is much healthier than before.
Yes there are problems. Governing a country as heterogenous and vast as India, which has been reeling under problems since centuries, is never a joke.
Now ask yourself: who can and who has the capability to solve your problems? Hardik? Alpesh? Jignesh? Tejaswi? Akhilesh? Mayawati? Mamata? Lalu? Yechury? Kanhaiya? They all are baying for Modi's blood (not in literal sense), they grill him now and then. Have they ever suggested any single solution to the problems? Have they ever suggested what steps they will take to solve the problems? What is their vision? What is their method?
Negative politics bordering the line of activism is good. But it is never right for the country when the alternative is absent. That's why I am and I will stand with Narendra Modi.
Rasesh Parikh
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.