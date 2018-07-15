This is in response to George Abraham's letter about the "Importance of Independent Judiciary." He laments that the independence of the judiciary is in danger. He cites the press conference of four Supreme Court judges in recent months.
It is a long-held precedent that the chief justice of any court, Supreme Court or the state High Courts, alone decide the allocation of work. One of the petitions assigned to some of these four judges was sent to a large bench directly by-passing the chief justice. When the chief justice came to know about it, he reassigned it to a bench he thought appropriate. Forming a larger bench without consulting the chief justice was also not right.
Abraham refers to the death of Judge Loya. Three years after his death, the Congress realized that BJP president Amit Shah should be suppressed since he was the architect of BJP's winning many states and that he must be stopped. Hence, they seem to have raked up Loya's so-called mysterious death in 2014. His complaint is that the case was allotted to Justice Arun Mishra who is 10th in seniority.
When the Supreme Court dismissed their plea in Judge Loya's case, the Congress lawyers/politicians tried to move the parliament with an impeachment motion to impeach Chief Justice Dipak Mishra. There was one member of the Indian Parliament who refused to sign the motion. That sane voice was of the ex-prime minister, Manmohan Singh. Impeachment is a very serious matter. It cannot be and should not be used lightly.
Ashok Pandya
Via E-mail
