The Indian American Impact Fund (“Impact Fund”) congratulates Ram Villivalam on decisively winning his primary election bid for the Illinois state Senate. Because Villivalam is unopposed in the general election this November, he has effectively won the seat – and will be the first Indian American to ever serve in the Illinois state legislature.
“We were proud to endorse Ram Villivalam in our very first round of endorsements of the 2018 cycle,” said Deepak Raj, co-founder of Impact and chair of Impact Fund. “He represents exactly the kind of candidate that Impact Fund seeks to support: someone with bold new ideas, passion for public service, strong roots in his community, and a deep commitment to Indian American values.”
In addition to endorsing Villivalam, Impact Fund made a significant contribution to his campaign to support outreach to Indian American and Asian American voters in his district.
Raj Goyle, co-founder of Impact and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives, added, “We are also grateful to Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi for his leadership and service. His example has inspired countless individuals, both Indian American and not, to run for office and serve their communities.”
In addition to endorsing Villivalam, Impact Fund has also endorsed two Congressional candidates: Aftab Pureval in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District and Aruna Miller in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. Impact Fund continues to track over 60 Indian Americans running for office in 2018, and will issue further endorsements in coming months.
Gautam Raghavan,
Executive director
Impact Fund
Via E-mail
