I was surprised by what President Trump recently had to say about American airports. He said that as compared to Asian countries, American airports looked like third world countries. I said the same thing more than 25 years ago when we moved from the east coast to the west coast, and flew over the Pacific to go to India. We always flew to India from New York to Delhi.
When we moved to the Seattle area, we met a very intelligent Indian woman who was a travel agent. She said that from Seattle, we can fly to India either over the Atlantic or the Pacific Ocean. However, she strongly recommended the Pacific route. She said she always takes a flight to Tokyo and the next day flight to Delhi. She said that we will always thank her for recommending this flight. We took her advice and whole-heartedly agree with her. The flight reached Tokyo in the early evening. The airline took us to a resort near the airport and we stayed there for the night. We were also given vouchers for dinner and for breakfast. After breakfast, they took us back to the airport. We had plenty of time before our flight to Delhi.
That was the first time that we could really compare an Asian airport to American airports. We found a big difference in the atmosphere, hospitality, cultural experience, cleanliness and quality of services. We always took this flight until the airline stopped the flight. Then, we tried other Asian airlines and our experiences at the airports in these Asian countries were similar to our experience in Japan.
Therefore, we are not surprised by the fact that in the 2018 ratings of the top 100 airports in the world, the top four positions are held by Asian airports, whereas none of the American airports made it to the top ten or even top 20. Denver airport is the highest ranking American airport, which was placed at the 29th position.
What are the reasons for the American airports’ relative decline? I feel that the reasons are the same as are for the general decline of America. There are two main reasons. First, American infrastructure was laid down in the sixties and seventies and has neither been properly updated nor maintained. The second reason is that America has failed to evolve into a truly multicultural society.
It is a good thing that President Trump has realized that America now lags behind the Asian countries in the condition of its airports and looks like a third world country. Americans have to move away from the notion that America is the best in every field. The reality is that America now lags behind in many fields such as infrastructure, healthcare, education and even in fields like nuclear weapons in which Russia is leading. Even in the field of computers, which has always been a field of America’s established supremacy, China is posing a serious challenge. President Trump’s observation about the condition of American airports can serve as an eye-opener and make America aware of the new global realities.
Sawraj Singh
Via E-mail
