It is well known that B.R. Ambedkar drafted the Indian Constitution based on the U.S. Constitution and the common laws of Britain. The recent impeachment notice by members of the Rajya Sabha against Supreme Court Judge Misra reflects a lack of ethics laws in India.
The Ethics Reform Act of 1989 enacted significant limitations on the outside employment and earned income of U.S. Congress and House members. A sitting U.S. congressman, for example, cannot represent a client in the Supreme Court, like Kapil Sibal, an MP in India, representing the Waqf Board in India. Sibal is the one leading the impeachment against the judge.
Also, parliament members who have pending cases should have stayed away in signing the impeachment request.
V. Govindan
Via E-mail
