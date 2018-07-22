Recently, the United States Supreme Court upheld the Trump Administration’s Muslim Travel Ban, in a 5-to-4 decision. This decision further advances the attack the Trump administration has on immigrant and minority communities. The hateful rhetoric and blanket statements that the administration has used when talking about specific groups of people will further create unnecessary bias against these communities.
SALDEF understands the implications of hateful rhetoric and the creation of policies meant to separate and stigmatize populations. It is important to push back on policies such as the Muslim Ban and the Zero Tolerance policy to ensure we live up to the ideals laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
This country was built on diversity and we have always been an amalgamation of immigrants from across the world. We must continue to uphold high standards of diversity and inclusivity to ensure a brighter future for our children.
We call upon Congress to act and pass legislation to rescind the Muslim Ban and rebuke any attempts to target Muslims, or anyone on the basis of national origin, faith or background.
SALDEF
Washington, DC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.