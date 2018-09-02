On Aug. 16, 2018, this humane person I had met on several occasions and had the honor to host his public meetings, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, passed away at age 93.
He was one of two BJP members in the 1984 Parliament and was prime minister of India thrice.
I was fortunate that my paths crossed this great man’s on several occasions. I also had the opportunity to host his public meetings four times.
1. In 1977 at Gandhi Jayanti Celebration held at Columbia University when he served as external affairs minister under the Janata Party.
2. In 1978 hosting the public reception of Indian Prime Minister Morarji Desai along with External Affair Minister Vajpayee.
3. In December 1992, as leader of the opposition, Vajpayee was invited to the GOPIO Convention held in New Delhi.
4. Hosted a public reception and meeting in New York in June 1996.
I also had the opportunity to meet him several times when he served as prime minister of India.
He was a great human and a great son of India.
Farewell, Vajpayee Ji, you have lived an eventful life with great achievements. You will always be remembered for your contributions to India and its people.
Thomas Abraham
Founder president,
GOPIO
Via Email
