Congratulations are due to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department for arresting and sentencing 20 Indian Americans who were caught along with 32 India-based conspirators for stealing money from vulnerable Americans and Indians in the U.S. with fraudulent phone calls, pretending to be from the U.S. Immigration Service and Internal Revenue Service, using call centers in India. These criminals and other shameless and Godless fraudsters, who operate similar crimes like impersonating Microsoft and offering online tech support through scare tactics using pop-up windows threatening suspension of internet accounts and offering service to remove viruses, should learn that sooner or later the long arm of the law will catch them and empty their pockets of their ill-gotten gains.
We Indian Americans should not feel ashamed to admit being fooled, but report to cyber crime, district attorneys, Microsoft, IRS, immigration, and other authorities if we get scammed or if we know of a fellow Indian American involved in such fraud. I myself was scammed a few years ago by one such fraudulent online tech support Indian group from New Jersey, and I reported it to authorities.
We can help law enforcement catch these thieves and stop them from profiting and spoiling the good reputation of honest, hardworking Indians and our mother country, India.
Maneck Bhujwala
Huntington Beach, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.