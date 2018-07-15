The South Asian Bar Association of North America is dismayed by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Trump Administration’s third iteration of its Muslim Ban, continuing to signal to the world that the United States does not welcome Muslims.
“SABA North America is not deterred by the Supreme Court majority’s decision today, and we again call upon Congress to restore the vision of America as a place that welcomes, rather than denies immigrants,” said SABA president Rishi Bagga. “SABA will continue to assist and support all impacted communities and take actions necessary to eliminate the targeting of religious and ethnic minorities by the Federal Government through recent executive actions.”
By choosing to ignore the clear statements expressing the discriminatory motives of candidate Trump, President Trump and his surrogates, the court’s decision also gives public officials and candidates for public office the latitude to spread hate for political purposes so long as their staff can construct after-the-fact justifications for policies originating from improper motives; or, as President Trump stated: “Show me the right way to do it legally.” We are disappointed by the majority’s willingness to rubber stamp this discriminatory policy without the more rigorous scrutiny of the context that was warranted.
We recognize that the majority opinion at long last acknowledges that the Korematsu decision is bad law, but that acknowledgment is small comfort in light of the substance of the Court’s decision, which rests on similarly flawed premises. Fear and distrust of others should not be the guiding principles for immigration policy. While no one disputes the importance of national security, it is troubling that — as the amicus brief SABA joined points out — the Government “has gone to great lengths to shield” the national security assessments “from view.” Even when national security concerns are at play. It is concerning that the recent decision was based on a secret national security assessment by the government, just as that one was.
SABA continues to oppose the Muslim Ban in each of its iterations and will increase its efforts to advocate for its abrogation through legislation. We will also continue to push for comprehensive immigration reform.
Aneesh Mehta
Vice President of Public Relations
South Asian Bar Association of North America
Via E-mail
