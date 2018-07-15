I would like to share a few thoughts on Father’s Day, which was just celebrated last month: When I was 7 years old, on my birthday, my father Arjan Tolani always told me happiness is the key to life and never chase happiness as it is the state of mind. Dad said: “Son, action is the antidote to despair, yes, you will face many defeats in your life, but never let yourself be defeated and never ever get discouraged…Keep going, pick yourself up when you fall down and brush yourself off. Just blow off the unimportant and petty issues and people. Let it go, instead of holding grudges.”
My father influenced me in positive ways, teaching the importance of hard work, discipline, responsibility, independence, gratitude, believing in oneself and having a sense of humor, and treating people with love and respect.
From a young age my father taught me a lot about toughness, perseverance, quality of life, respect and especially love as a way of life and a spiritual pursuit.I have pledged to my Dad to put our blessings into social causes, sharing them in our lifetime. Putting profit before principle is always bad business. His blessings give me the freedom and independence to build a legacy. I see it in our firm’s simple mission statement: “serving others” and paying it back to him through reinvestment in his ideals.
Sunny Tolani
Via E-mail
