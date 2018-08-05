Orientalism is a vague umbrella term that is used to describe the desirable and undesirable characteristics, exaggerations, and misinterpretations of the people in Asia and the Middle East. It involves visualizing the Asian and Middle Eastern cultures through a western lens, which relays a sense of superiority and domination.
Specifically, after the 9/11 attacks, American Orientalism has constantly verbalized the undesirable characteristics and misinterpretations of the South Asian community. These undesirable characteristics and misinterpretations more than often give birth to discrimination and hate for the South Asian people.
The word “terrorist” seems to be etched on the forehead of every brown skinned person, especially those who work in the local convenience stores or that man with a turban and beard who makes a living by driving a taxicab. South Asian men and women who work blue-collar jobs are automatically viewed as undesirable because they are depicted as immigrant job stealers and detrimental to the American economy. Additionally, they are constantly monitored for “suspicious activity” that can be linked to terrorism.
It is important to keep in mind that the term “suspicious” is very loose in the context of being South Asian and terrorism. Similarly, turbans, beards, hijabs, thobes, and other religious/cultural forms of identification are misinterpreted as an immediate threat. These characteristics and interpretations are appreciated and innocent until the filter of American Orientalism is applied, which instantly results in the portrayal of terrorism and discrimination.
Bhavika Joshi
Riverside, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.