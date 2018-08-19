Another meaningless Pakistani election where former cricket player Imran Khan will be taking oath as prime minister. Pakistanis voted in the third consecutive general elections in their nation's 71-year-long history, a nation famous for political upheavals, military interventions and chronically unstable government of 200 million.
Four military governments had ruled Pakistan for almost half of its existence where no civilian prime minister has ever completed a full, five-year term in office without some sort of crisis. The global media is full of accounts of what Khan’s victory means for the troubled and almost insolvent country. But the real decisions in Pakistan are made by military officers as Pakistani politics have been dominated by the military.
Pakistan matters, even if its elections don’t. It is the world’s only nuclear state with deep ties to a breeding ground of terror groups. Pakistan’s security disadvantage has always had a profound impact on its politics. The imbalance has driven Pakistan’s concentration of power in the hands of the military, its quest for nuclear weapons to counteract India’s edge in conventional warfare, its dependence on patrons and paymasters to bridge the resource gap, and its deepening reliance on Islam as a legitimating force.
The most important story in Pakistan today is not the elevation of Khan, the military’s preferred candidate. It is that the present U.S. Trump administration, Pakistan’s principal ally during both the Cold War and the war on terror, is no longer interested in subsidizing a partner it needs and trusts less and less. Pakistan’s military rulers are therefore seeking a new patron, and China is eager to fill the void.
Beijing is attracted to Pakistan for many reasons. Geographically, Pakistan is a corridor to the Middle East, making it an important theater for China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. Economically, Pakistan’s need for infrastructure investment and its large domestic market offer significant opportunities for Chinese business. Politically, China has a severe shortage of allies relative to the U.S.; a strong relationship with Pakistan would enhance its position.
Meanwhile, Pakistan needs massive loans to stay afloat. There already is talk that Pakistan will turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $10 billion to $12 billion loan next year.
A future prime minister, Khan admits he takes stands based on instinct rather than careful study, and his instincts are anti-American and pro-Islamist. He has expressed admiration for Iran while the military is close to Saudi Arabia. The U.S. cut military aid to Pakistan this year after Donald Trump accused the military of supporting terrorists who attack American troops in Afghanistan. The 35-nation Financial Action Task Force placed the country on a watch list for failing to stop money flows to terrorists. The PTI’s recent alliance with Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, which the U.S. has designated a terrorist group, suggests such conflicts would worsen under a Khan administration.
Khan is unlikely to be a more responsible financial steward. He wants to create an “Islamic welfare state,” which would quickly run up against mounting debt. The country’s reserves have dwindled to $9.8 billion and its currency is in a free fall. Imran Khan needs all the blessings and prayers and his resolve to do his best. This is his lifetime chance to be in the pantheon of the great world leaders who made a positive difference in the lives of their hard working people.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.