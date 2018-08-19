The South Asian Network has submitted a public comment in response to the Federal Register notice on proposed information collection for the 2020 Census. We urged the United States Department of Commerce to reject the addition of a citizenship question to the questionnaire to be used for the Census.
As a direct services organization that has served South Asian Americans in Southern California for nearly three decades, we rely on the decennial Census data to identify and determine the changing needs of our rapidly growing population. We strongly believe that including a citizenship question will undermine already challenging efforts to collect accurate and complete data about those we serve, particularly due to the current climate of heightened fear among many residents of contact with government agencies.
Shikha Bhatnagar
Executive Director,
South Asian Network
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.