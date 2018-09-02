House Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley (D-Queens, the Bronx) issued the following statement on the sixth anniversary of the tragic shooting at the Sikh Gurdwara in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, which fell on Aug. 5, 2018:
“Six years ago, the lives of six innocent and peaceful worshippers were taken in a senseless act of hate. As we mark this solemn day with heavy hearts, we are painfully reminded that the Sikh community, and people of other faiths, ethnicities, and races, continue to be targets of bigotry and violence. We owe it to the victims of the Oak Creek tragedy to come together and renew our commitment to fighting intolerance whenever and wherever it rears its ugly head. Every person in this country, no matter where they come from, what they look like, or who they pray to, deserves to live in peace.”
A recognized leader in Congress on issues related to the Sikh American community, Rep. Crowley spearheaded a multi-year, successful effort to convince the federal government to begin collecting data on hate crimes committed against Sikh Americans. In addition to his work on hate crimes against the Sikh American community, Crowley led the successful effort in the House of Representatives to expand opportunities for Sikhs in the U.S. Army. Last year, he also led the effort to convince the International Basketball Federation to end its discriminatory policy against Sikh players.
Courtney Gidner
Office of Joe Crowley
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.