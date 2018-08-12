Today we honor the victims of this attack: Paramjit Kaur, Satwant Singh Kaleka, Prakash Singh, Sita Singh, Ranjit Singh, and Suveg Singh.Six years ago a white supremacist went to a Sikh Gurdwara (temple) in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, and murdered six people and wounded several others. This attack was a shock to the Sikh community across the globe and, in fact, the National Sikh Campaign was formed in response to Oak Creek.
Today, Aug. 6, we honor the victims of this attack: Paramjit Kaur, Satwant Singh Kaleka, Prakash Singh, Sita Singh, Ranjit Singh, and Suveg Singh.
We also thank officer Brian Murphy, who heroically survived 15 gunshots trying to stop the shooter.
In memory of the victims, we are committed to the task of building a world rooted in equality and tolerance for all, just as Guru Nanak envisioned. More than ever, we need to be vocal. We need to stand up for our principles. We need to share a positive message and defeat the fear that threatens our country.
Today, we are asking you to kindly join our efforts by signing a pledge to help put an end to intolerance.
Together we can reach even more people and build a future that empowers all people regardless of our differences.
National Sikh Campaign and
We Are Sikhs team
Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.