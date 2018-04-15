Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced March 26 that a question on citizenship status would be added to the 2020 decennial Census, stirring a fierce backlash from immigrant community organizations and the states of California and New York, which immediately filed lawsuits. “The Trump administration is using the Census as a tool to drive a very divisive agenda and to create fear in the immigrant community,” Indian American Vedant Patel, spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, told India-West. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)