To make history, all Houstonians, Democrats and Republicans, should support Indian American Sri Kulkarni in his bid for the U.S. Congress.
This is not the usual kind of article written to support a candidate. This is written at a time when U.S. history may take a different turn if we, the people, abdicate our responsibility of living in a democracy and do not bring change in governance by electing candidates to neutralize the current occupant of the White House. It discusses just two strategic reasons to support the candidacy of Sri Preston Kulkarni for Congress by all Houstonians, Democrats or Republicans.
I am a Houstonian since 1968 when Sharpstown Mall was the largest. I have worked and lived in different parts of the world while working for Conoco and USAID. I had the rare opportunities to learn about the devastating impact of communism, awe inspiring democratic socialism of Scandinavian countries, super liberal economies of West European countries, and struggling developing countries trying to get out of grinding poverty.
I am sure that, like me, many other Americans also had even richer experiences because of the inclusive, progressive and visionary policies of all the presidents, irrespective of whether they were from the Republican or Democratic party. However, the current resident of the White House who himself did not believe that he would be elected (for any doubters, please read “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff), has changed everything, not only for new immigrants like myself, but also for several generations of earlier immigrants like the mother of Kulkarni.
We have yet to digest the aftermath of the tragedy of Charlottesville where Trump found “good” people on both the sides. What a shocking but revealing statement from the president! If this is creating hostility between different groups of people in the U.S., his irrational and dictatorial policies of dealing with friendly countries will have far-reaching impact lasting for decades to come.
Yes, we need to reduce trade deficit. Yes, other rich countries in NATO should bear the costs. Yes, Iran should be prevented from having nuclear weapons. However, much rational policies based on sound advice from experts could have been tried without creating hostilities towards the U.S. Yes, we need to uphold the rule of law by punishing illegal immigrants. But can we be so uncivilized and inhuman to separate babies from their parents?
Just one example to show how Trump policies will set the U.S. on a downward slope of development. Implementing a policy of zero oil export by Iran is one-sided and opposed by all friendly countries. Trump is getting ready to implement such a draconian policy by threatening to put strict sanctions against any country which will not comply with the U.S. The U.S. has threatened that it will not allow access to financial transactions. More than likely, most countries will comply. However, it is likely to force them to start the process of developing a financial system which will give greater flexibility and freedom from U.S. threats. This will lead to dethroning of the dollar as the only world currency. It will have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy.
One sure way of stopping this devastation is to put Democrats in charge of the House of Representatives. It is for that important reason that Sri Kulkarni should be supported by all. A red state electing someone like Kulkarni who has exposure to different cultures and speaks six languages, and unseating a Republican will create history.
Another equally important reason to elect Kulkarni is for his super educational and work qualifications – an honors degree from UT and a master’s in public administration from Harvard. He has worked in war torn and conflict-ridden countries and was an advisor to a senator. Who will leave a cushy job of working abroad with all perks to take up social service?
This clearly shows the desire on the part of Kulkarni to serve his country. For all of the reasons discussed in this article, Houstonians should create history by electing an outstanding leader like Kulkarni as a U.S. congressman.
Bhamy V. Shenoy
Houston, Texas
