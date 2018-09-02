Overseas Friends of BJP - USA is deeply saddened to learn that India’s tallest statesman and former prime minister, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is no more and left for God’s abode. It is indeed a huge loss to the nation as 1.3 billion people remember his yeomen service to the country. His unmatched poetry and wit-laced oratory skills had always mesmerized people. His humble and pleasant personality had endeared to him both masses and people from all walks of life. He had only friends but no enemies.
His contribution to the nation is immense and many pioneering programs were launched during his tenure as prime minister. Shri Vajpayee became prime minister of India in 1996, 1998, and 1999 and he was the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term. The flagship Golden Quadrilateral road connectivity was launched during his tenure along with the most successful universal education program, “Sarva Siksha Abhiyan,” resulting in 70% improvement in school dropouts. Also, he was the first person representing India as its foreign minister had addressed the United Nations Assembly in Hindi.
The most defining moment for the country was his bold decision to conduct nuclear tests at Pokhran that surprised the P5 countries and faced various sanctions imposed by the USA. He also presided over the most robust economy at that time. He strived for peace with neighboring countries including Pakistan and he not only launched a bus service to Lahore but also traveled in its inaugural run and met with then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Wagah border. It was a historic moment indeed.
He was a freedom fighter and joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as a swayamsevak in 1939. He was one of the founder members of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, which is a precursor to the present Bharatiya Janata Party. Shri Vajpayee was arrested during the Emergency from 1975-1977. His political journey started in the early 50s and he was elected to the parliament of India12 times.
He handled Pakistan’s treachery in Kargil during May-June of 1999 with restraint and great resolve as he boldly launched “Operation Vijay” to successfully evict the occupying Pakistani Army. In 2015, Shri Vajpayee was conferred India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna. The Modi government has announced in 2014 that Vajpayee's birthday, Dec. 25, would be observed as “Good Governance Day.”
The Indian American diaspora and OFBJP-USA will hold condolence meetings across the USA during the coming days and celebrate the life of Shri Vajpayee ji.
Krishna Reddy Anugula
President,
OFBJP-USA
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.