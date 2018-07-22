Yoga is an art that connects our soul, mind and body. Today yoga is mostly practiced to attain weight loss, physical fitness and stamina. Yoga basically revolves around elevating the life force or ‘Kundalini’ at the base of the spine. It can be achieved by a series of physical and mental exercises.
Mind-body interventions such as yoga and meditation have been proven to have a pronounced and radical impact on our physical and mental health. But yoga as a universal practice is a tool to facilitate inner peace which also helps an individual to transcend the self and attain enlightenment.
Mind-body interventions such as yoga and meditation have been proven to have a pronounced and radical impact on our physical and mental health. Moreover, doing yoga regularly improves the immune system, thereby reducing the risk of frequent cough and cold, body ache and fever.
Yoga has also been credited to reduce the risk of chronic ailments like diabetes, hypertension, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism, and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS in women) by regulating metabolism and keeping all the organs of the body healthy and fit. Yoga increases the flexibility of the body, makes it toned and supple, and also helps maintain a good body weight. Yoga and meditation are also known to reduce the risk of migraine by improving sleep patterns, lowering the stress levels.
Yoga, like all other restorative exercises, improve blood circulation and oxygen flow, thereby by augmenting the core strength of the body. Twenty minutes of Hatha yoga has been seen to yield more benefits to the brain function than 20 minutes of aerobic exercise (jogging).
Yoga plays a very important role in today’s cosmopolitan world filled with stress and fatigue. Regular practice of yoga will help us reduce lose-weight, improve immunity There are various health benefits of yoga like:
It improves your flexibility, increases your blood flow, improves your posture, improves your bone health, improves quality of life, and helps promote a healthier lifestyle.
Rekha Hariharan
Yoga therapy executive
Columbia Asia Hospital
Hebbal, Bangalore
