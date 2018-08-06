Desi Comedy Fest Ticket Giveaway!

The Desi Comedy Fest is back and you can enter to win 2 Free Tickets to any of the 11 shows!
Beginning Aug. 9, the 11-day South Asian stand-up comedy extravaganza will tour comedy clubs and theaters in 9 cities across the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California!
Click here to enter!
Check out highlights from last year’s show:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.