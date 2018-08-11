• Accenture named industry veteran and cybersecurity expert Dr. Anup Ghosh as managing director in Accenture Security. Most recently, the Indian American executive was founder and former CEO at Invincea, Inc., a Virginia-based machine learning cybersecurity company, until Invincea was acquired by Sophos in March 2017. Prior to founding Invincea, he was a program manager at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency where he created and managed an extensive portfolio of cybersecurity programs. Ghosh held roles as chief scientist in the Center for Secure Information Systems at George Mason University and as VP of research at Cigital Inc.
• Adobe announced it has appointed Dana Rao as executive VP and general counsel. Previously Adobe’s VP and associate general counsel of intellectual property and litigation, Rao has more than 20 years of legal experience. Prior to Adobe, Rao was with Microsoft for 11 years. Rao started his career as a patent attorney at Fenwick & West. He holds a B.S. from Villanova University and a law degree from George Washington University.
• PEI-Genesis, a global leader in the design and assembly of custom engineered connectors and cable solutions, named Manesh Pratap Singh as country manager for India. Singh, based in New Delhi, has over two decades of business development and sales leadership experience in India and South Asia. He has worked in leadership positions at Nortel DASA, TataGroup company and AEG Power Solutions.
• Guru, an AI-powered Revenue Empowerment Network, announced that Sunny Manivannan has joined the company as VP of marketing. He joins Guru from Coupa Software, where he was most recently the VP of product marketing. Manivannan also held various other roles at Coupa across business operations, go-to-market strategy and product management, including serving as general manager of Coupa’s expense management business unit.
• Imara Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, named Rahul D. Ballal CEO. Ballal comes to Imara with more than 15 years of life sciences experience and will help drive important expansion as the company’s investigational medicine for sickle cell disease advances through mid- and late-stage clinical trials. He joins Imara from Northern Biologics and Versant Ventures where he was chief business officer and an entrepreneur-in-residence, respectively. Previously, he was at Flexion Therapeutics. Ballal earned a bachelor’s degree from Brown University, a master’s from Johns Hopkins University and a doctorate from Georgetown University.
• Anthem Inc. named Dr. Prakash Patel executive VP and president of the Diversified Business Group. Patel will also serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team. He was previously the COO at GuideWell Enterprise and Florida Blue, as well as president of GuideWell Health. Prior to that, he served as CEO of Access Mediquip and has held executive roles with Magellan Health Services, Internet Healthcare Group and Scheer & Company. He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Cornell University Medical College.
• KEPRO named Srinivas Achukola CTO. He previously worked at NaviHealth in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was the chief information officer. Achukola also held various leadership positions in high growth companies like CareCentrix, FuelQuest, KLC and several other global companies. He is a graduate of the National Institute of Technology and Ravishankar University in India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.