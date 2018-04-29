The California Restaurant Association Foundation April 20 announced its winners for the 2018 Faces of Diversity Award, which included Indian American restaurateur Anil Yadav.
The Faces of Diversity Awards program honors individuals in the restaurant community who have realized the American dream through hard work, determination and enterprise.
Yadav went from being a fry cook at a Jack in the Box in 1984 – a skill he can teach to this day – to being the country's largest operator of the same restaurant concept, according to the CRAF news release.
He came to the U.S. in 1982 at the age of 17 with aspirations of achieving a better education and life.
With his family, he lived in a small, two-room house in San Francisco. He soon went to work for a Jack in the Box restaurant just three blocks from his house, where he landed a position as a fry cook making tacos.
Over time, Yadav was promoted to better fryer positions, then to team leader, assistant manager and finally, restaurant manager of the same store, his bio said.
In 1989, he applied and was accepted to be a franchisee with Jack in the Box, and with help from his friends and family, was able to purchase that same restaurant, Jack No. 516, in San Francisco.
Yadav, who is still based in the Bay Area, now owns 221 Jack in the Box locations in Northern California and Texas. He now also owns and operates 75 TGI Friday's, 37 Denny's, 10 El Pollo Locos, nine Corner Bakery Cafés and five Sizzler locations.
He leads his empire with an open-door policy and an emphasis on doing the right thing, being honest and working hard. His motto is, “You only get lucky if you do things right,” the CRAF news release said.
Yadav also helps countless others through his partnerships with Denny’s “No Kid Hungry” campaign, Jack in the Box’s “Blessings in a Backpack,” the March of Dimes and Big Brothers/Big Sisters. In addition, he contributes to a program of international broadcaster Univision to provide scholarships to high-achieving Hispanic students, it said.
“Anil exemplifies the spirit of this award, and we are thrilled to name him as a recipient,” CRAF executive director Alycia Harshfield said in a statement. “From his humble roots to overseeing the vast organization that he does today, he inspires greatness.”
Yadav is also a national recipient of this award by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.
