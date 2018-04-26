The Indus Entrepreneurs, better known as TiE, is holding its annual conference which promises to feature some of the best and brightest from entrepreneurs across the country and globe.
Formerly known as TiEcon, the organization has changed the name of the conference in its 26th year to TiE Inflect 2018, saying that it is "building on the 25-year legacy of TiEcon."
TiE organizers have put together the conference, held at the Santa Clara (Calif.) Convention Center May 4 and May 5, "to focus on the business and human impact of artificial intelligence. The slogan of TiE Inflect 2018 is "Imagination AI."
This year's conference, which expects to have more than 5,400 attendees and 1,300-plus industry leaders from 22 countries across the globe, will feature 15 tracks and more than 220 speakers.
Among the tracks include AI/Machine Learning, which will have panels all day May 4. Additionally, the May 4 tracks include FinTech, Cybersecurity and GlobalConnect-Inbound in the morning and Blockchain Apps, Internet of Things and TiE Women in the afternoon.
On Day 2 of the two-day conference, eight more tracks will be on display throughout the convention center, including Health Tech, Emerging Tech such as drones, robots and virtual reality, and GlobalConnect-Oubound in the morning session; and DevOps, MarTech and TiE Youth in the afternoon. A Words of Wisdom track will be featured throughout the entire second day.
Countless high-profile business leaders will speak at the conference. Each day will begin with multiple keynote speeches. On the opening day, Splunk president and chief executive Doug Merrit, former Infosys executive and AI thought leader Vishal Sikka, as well as Indian American Symphony Technology Group chairman and CEO Romesh Wadhwani will deliver keynote addresses to get the conference underway.
Day 2 will kick off with Harness CEO and co-founder Jyoti Bansal, Tesla chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja, Levi Strauss executive vice president and CFO Harmit Singh, Visa executive vice president and CFO Vasant Prabhu, and ZScaler chairman, CEO and founder Jay Chaudhry delivering keynotes.
Additionally, the evening program, following the day of panels, will feature keynotes. Day 1 will have keynote addresses delivered by Oracle president of product development Thomas Kurian and Code.org CEO Hadi Partovi, according to the conference website. A Day 2 evening keynote is scheduled though no one has been announced as the speaker, according to the website.
Other prominent speakers expected to address attendees at the event include Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services chief medical officer Vanila Singh, global head of Google's Healthcare Solutions Aashima Gupta, Cylance global chief technology officer Rahul Kashyap, CanAm Enterprises vice president Abhinav Lohia, Salesforce vice president of marketing business planning and analytics Ajit Deshpande and Codexis chief marketing officer and vice president of product Anshu Agarwal, among many others.
Outside of the scheduled tracks and speakers, there will be a separate bootcamp event as part of TiE Inflect 2018. There will be three bootcamps including AI/Machine Learning, Blockchain and Startup, which will all be held a day prior to the conference, on May 3.
More information about TiE Inflect, the bootcamps or to register can be found by visiting the conference website, www.TiEInflect.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.