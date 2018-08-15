PHOENIX – Arizona drug manufacturer INSYS whose Indian American billionaire founder John Kapoor faces racketeering charges in an alleged scheme paying doctors kickbacks to prescribe opioids says it is negotiating an agreement with the government.
INSYS Therapeutics said Aug. 8 that a final settlement is pending.
Massachusetts-based Justice Department spokeswoman Christina DiIorio-Sterling said she could not comment on the statement, but noted Kapoor has a January trial date in federal court. Kapoor has said he is not guilty.
INSYS president and CEO Saeed Motahari said in the statement that the agreement calls for the firm to pay out $150 million over five years, with additional payments of up to $75 million.
Kapoor and other INSYS executives are charged with offering kickbacks to issue prescriptions for a fentanyl-based pain medication for cancer patients (see India-West story here).
The entrepreneur was charged with RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Law.
“The medication, called ‘Subsys,’ is a powerful narcotic intended to treat cancer patients suffering intense breakthrough pain,” the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Massachusetts statement read at the time of the charges being filed. “In exchange for bribes and kickbacks, the practitioners wrote large numbers of prescriptions for the patients, most of whom were not diagnosed with cancer,” it added.
The indictment also alleges that Kapoor and the six former executives conspired to mislead and defraud health insurance providers who were reluctant to approve payment for the drug when it was prescribed for non-cancer patients, doing so by setting up a “reimbursement unit,” which was dedicated to obtaining prior authorization directly from insurers and pharmacy benefit managers, the attorney’s office said.
The charges of conspiracy to commit RICO and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud each provide for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, or twice the amount of pecuniary gain or loss.
The charges of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Law provide for a sentence of no greater than five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $25,000 fine.
