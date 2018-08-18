Verana Health, the developer of a cutting-edge platform for life science innovation that utilizes regulatory-grade specialty data sets, announced a $30 million Series C financing led by GV and named Miki Kapoor as president and CEO. Previously known as the mobile health company DigiSight Technologies, Verana Health will use the funding to continue building its medical informatics and technology team and to expand its platform. The Verana platform combines real-world data from electronic health records with advanced analytics to support rapid development of new pharmaceuticals and devices, and also includes physician-facing solutions to enable enhanced patient care. Verana’s initial offering for eye care derives insights from the American Academy of Ophthalmology’s IRIS Registry, the largest specialty-specific clinical database in all of medicine. The company plans to develop similar relationships with other medical societies that will benefit from its specialty data and analytics platform. “Verana Health generates highly differentiated, deep clinical insights for ophthalmology, creating significant new opportunities for patients, physicians and the pharmaceutical industry at-large,” said Dr. Krishna Yeshwant, general partner at GV. “With the strong technical backgrounds and healthcare expertise of the executive team, the company is well positioned to transform the way data is leveraged to further innovation in eye care and other healthcare sectors.” Indian American healthcare executive Kapoor joins Verana to help accelerate the company’s growth and impact. Kapoor has two decades of experience scaling healthcare data companies and working with healthcare organizations in operations, policy, strategy, and finance. Most recently, he was the CEO of Tea Leaves Health, a healthcare data company focused on health system growth. He has also held roles as president of Everyday Health and head of the global payer/provider division at IMS Health.
Gossamer Bio Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel and differentiated therapeutic products to address high unmet need, recently closed a $230 million Series B preferred stock financing led by Hillhouse Capital. Proceeds from this financing will be used to continue the rapid growth of the company, progress clinical trials for multiple early and late-stage drug candidates, and to secure additional business development opportunities. In connection with the financing, Gossamer Bio further announced that Sheila Gujrathi, M.D., co-founder and current president and COO, has become the CEO, and co-founder Faheem Hasnain becomes full time executive chairman. “I am incredibly honored to lead the Gossamer Bio team through this next chapter of growth” said Gujrathi. “This significant financing from a committed, knowledgeable, and sophisticated investor syndicate positions us well to continue development of our programs. With Faheem’s continued partnership, we look forward to creating value for investors while helping patients who are suffering.” Added Hasnain: “I could not be more excited for Sheila or more confident in her abilities as she leads the company going forward. I look forward to continue working alongside her, our world-class team, and incredible syndicate of supportive investors.”
Insight Venture Partners, a global private equity and venture capital firm, has closed its Fund X at $6.3 billion, the firm’s largest to date. The oversubscribed fund will be used to further its leading growth equity technology investment engine. With the close of the new fund, Insight has a total of over $23 billion under management. Since inception in 1995, Insight Venture Partners has seen its software-focused investment strategy drive increasing impact in the space. The firm has 150-plus current portfolio companies, has overseen 225-plus M&A transactions and has participated in more than 40 IPOs. In the first six months of 2018, three of the top 10 highest valued U.S. venture-backed companies that went public were Insight portfolio companies. “Our growth equity expertise has extended to private equity success through multiple M&A platform companies that give us the flexibility to invest in a variety of scaling organic growth opportunities, as well as PE-style inorganic growth stories,” said managing director Deven Parekh. Insight Venture Partners’ Fund X follows the firm’s previous Fund IX and related growth buyout fund, which closed in 2015 at approximately $5 billion.
HealthMyne, the first company to bring multiple enhanced clinical decision support workflow modules to radiology and the oncology care continuum in a single platform, raised a $15 million Series B round to expand its global commercialization efforts. Ascension Ventures led the round. Arvind Subramanian, president and CEO, said, “The QIDS platform drives collaboration between the Point-of-Read and Point-of-Care by providing the multidisciplinary care team with intuitive, workflow-integrated software that leverages imaging and clinical data to enhance the quality and cost of care. The CDS modules in the platform significantly automate and streamline inefficient and cost-intensive clinical processes to allow busy clinicians to focus their energies on optimizing patient management decisions that make a real impact on patients’ lives.”
Shreya Varadaraj was awarded ODUOnline's International Student Scholarship, worth $3,500, which she had for the summer semester. Varadaraj, of Bangalore, takes online classes from Old Dominion University. To qualify for the scholarship, Varadaraj wrote a 400-word essay describing how her education will help her realize her career dreams. She focused on her passion for computer applications, saying, "Serving millions of people with a small application is nothing short of a super power." To further her ambitions of app development, Varadaraj will apply part of her scholarship money to a data mining and security class. She says, "Despite all the talk about privacy invasion, it is exciting to know that data mining can be effectively used to secure an application with authentication and authorization." ODU has been expanding online options for computer science courses to meet the growing demand for qualified, experienced computer professionals. "Shreya's chosen course, Data Mining and Security, is just one example of the relevant courses we have available through ODUOnline," Mitsue Shiokawa, director of ODUOnline International, said. "Students all over the world may study with Old Dominion University's experts, regardless of whether they set foot on our Norfolk, Virginia, campus."
