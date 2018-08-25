Yellowbrick Data Closes $44 Million Series A Round
Yellowbrick Data emerged from stealth to debut its revolutionary Yellowbrick analytic solution for hybrid cloud, the cornerstone of which is the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse. The company has also revealed $44 million in Series A funding from DFJ, GV, Menlo Ventures, Samsung Ventures and Third Point Ventures. Based on the Yellowbrick architecture for native flash queries, the Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is 30 times smaller and up to 140 times faster compared to existing solutions, it said. Yellowbrick Data is already generating revenue, with multiple customers including Overstock.com, Symphony RetailAI and TEOCO Corporation. “The performance we saw after one week of testing blew us away. The Yellowbrick Data Warehouse allows us to do things that we couldn't do before – and at a price point that can be three to five times lower than any other competitive solution,” said Atul Jain, Indian American chairman and CEO of TEOCO Corporation. “The Yellowbrick system is so powerful; we will be able to produce insights that we could not produce before.”
Ubiquity6 Raises $27 Million Series B Round
Ubiquity6, an augmented reality platform that is enabling new ways for people to interact and imagine in the spaces they care about, has raised $27 million in Series B funding, led by Benchmark and Index Ventures. Additionally, the company announced the rollout of its first public beta experience at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the content of which was inspired by the museum’s current René Magritte exhibit. “Augmented reality could be one of the greatest inventions of our time, but there is no clear path to mass adoption. We believe that leveraging the millions of smartphones already in consumers’ hands to create a meaningful shared experience is how we will unlock AR’s full potential,” said Anjney Midha, CEO and co-founder of Ubiquity6. “We previewed this technology by bringing over a hundred people together to play test the experience at the SFMOMA; eventually we will open up our tools for anyone to easily create and experience AR with those around them – from their two closest friends to hundreds of people.” Ubiquity6 has pioneered technological breakthroughs that have previously stumped industry incumbents, including the ability to have a massively shared augmented reality experience that persists through time.
Lightspeed Ventures Leads Latest Exabeam Funding
Exabeam, a next-gen security information and event management company, has closed $50 million in Series D funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. The complexities in securing modern digital businesses, along with the increase in sophistication of malicious threats and cybercrime, are fueling growth in the security information and event management market. Exabeam is carving out a growing piece of the market, with 250 percent market growth in 2017, coming off 300 percent growth in 2016, it said. The company is on track to more than double its market size in 2018, it added. Fueling this success is the growing industry recognition for Exabeam’s Security Intelligence Platform which was named the 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for its SIEM software. “Exabeam is deliberately and systematically disrupting the enterprise SIEM space. We’re thrilled to partner with Nir (Polak, CEO) and the team as the company continues to scale,” said Ravi Mhatre, partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners. “After just five years in business, Exabeam is rapidly gaining market share and winning deals 70 percent of the time when pitted head-to-head with the incumbent. That simply cannot be ignored.”
BioTime to Receive $43M From Juvenescence
BioTime Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on degenerative diseases, announced a new strategic alignment between AgeX Therapeutics and Juvenescence Limited, a global leader in developing therapeutics focused on improving and extending human lifespans. Under the terms of the agreement, Juvenescence will purchase 14.4 million shares of AgeX Therapeutics from BioTime for $43.2 million. Half of the purchase price will be paid to BioTime in cash and the remaining 50 percent will be a two-year convertible/redeemable note with an annual interest rate of 7 percent, payable at maturity. “This transformative agreement is an important step in BioTime’s strategy of simplification and unlocking value for BioTime shareholders,” said Adi Mohanty, co-CEO of BioTime. “It also provides BioTime with significant non-dilutive funding while allowing our shareholders to benefit from the potential future success of AgeX and Juvenescence. We are thrilled to partner with Juvenescence, which is a world class organization with a proven and seasoned team of experts in drug development, strategy, commercialization and finance.”
MrOwl Partners with Cricket Star Virat Kohli
MrOwl announced a partnership with cricket star Virat Kohli, the captain for the India national cricket team. MrOwl is a Community Interest Engine that brings together the best of social, search and digital organization all in one app, it said. The apps and website allow people to collaborate on topics, find inspiring ideas, share knowledge with the community and explore their interests. "We are thrilled that Virat has chosen MrOwl as the home for his personal tips, interests and information," said Arvind Raichur, CEO and co-founder of MrOwl. "As people continue to use MrOwl to organize, search and share their digital information, it speaks volumes to have someone as highly regarded as Virat utilizing MrOwl and sharing his personal interests with the world.” Kohli joins forces with MrOwl for a partnership where he will share exclusive content including personal tidbits and favorites through MrOwl "branches." He'll share his MrOwl branches on social media as well. There will also be MrOwl contests where Kohli will ask fans to create MrOwl branches about their interests with memorabilia, and gift cards as the prizes. "I'm always looking for new ways to connect with fans and MrOwl provides a unique way to connect, share info and see what others are following," said Kohli.
