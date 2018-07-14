Biomagnetic Imaging Company Genetesis Closes $7.5M Round
Genetesis, a medical device company focused on using biomagnetic imaging to enable rapid, noninvasive and accurate chest pain triage, has closed an oversubscribed round of $7.5 million in Series A financing. Genetesis uses biomagnetic imaging, a passive, non-invasive technology with no radiation or exercise required; in combination with proprietary software to detect the presence of ischemic cardiac tissue with an easy 60- 90 second scan. “We reached a milestone this year with the conclusion of a 100-patient, double blinded clinical study at St. John Hospital. Our team is encouraged by the findings from that study, which will ultimately be published in peer-reviewed journals,” said Peeyush Shrivastava, Indian American co-founder and CEO of Genetesis. The financing will enable the company to build and install additional CardioFlux systems, launch new clinical trials, and prepare for commercial launch. The company will preview the technology for those attending this year’s American College of Emergency Physicians and American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.
NextInput Raises $13M in Series B Financing
NextInput, Inc., a leader in MEMS-based force-sensing solutions, announced it has successfully raised $13 million in its Series B financing. NextInput added Sehat Sutardja, founder and CEO of FLC Global, and Weili Dai, founder and president of FLC Global, as investors, with Sehat joining NextInput’s Board of Directors. Existing investors, including Sierra Ventures, Cota Capital and UMC Capital, also participated in the round. In the two years between Series A and B, NextInput has quadrupled its product offering, built an experienced team, secured multiple design-wins, and became a revenue company. “We invested in NextInput because of its innovative, state of the art technology, large end markets, and most importantly, the passion we observed first hand,” says Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai. “We have achieved three consecutive up rounds with our successful Series B completion. The funding enables NextInput to expand its footprint into new markets with our integrated force-sensing solutions,” added Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and founder.
Avi Networks Announces $60 Million in Series D Financing
Avi Networks, an intent-based application services company, announced an investment from Cisco Investments along with DAG Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures for its oversubscribed $60 million round. Cisco resells the Avi Vantage Platform in markets around the world, and Avi closely integrates with Cisco ACI, Cisco’s intent-based networking and automation solution for the data center. “Modern applications are driving a new urgency with which enterprises are automating their networks and application delivery systems,” said Amit Pandey, CEO of Avi Networks. The Avi Vantage Platform delivers automated application services with a software load balancer, an intelligent web application firewall and an elastic service mesh for container-based applications. “Enterprises are deploying modern applications, which need advanced levels of automation to respond to changing demands and performance,” said Murali Basavaiah, co-founder and VP of engineering at Avi Networks. Global 2000 enterprises are increasingly using Avi to complete the last mile in their digital transformation, replacing legacy load balancers, adopting public clouds, automating private clouds, and deploying microservices. Last year Avi tripled its customer list with new signings including Adobe and several of the world’s largest banks.
AKR Invests in Good Clothing Company
AKR Textiles, a clothing manufacturing company from Tirupur, India, purchased a minority share of Good Clothing and wants to begin manufacturing clothes in the city. “The rising cost of labor overseas, in India and China, has the cost of labor in America coming even now,” Good Clothing president Kathryn Hilderbrand said in a HeraldNews.com report. “Products made here will be quicker to market. If you can reduce your delivery time by two to three months, which this does, that is a competitive advantage. Plus, made in America has weight. People will buy made in America.” AKR wants to be part of that, Hilderbrand said in the report. AKR is one of the larger companies in Tirupur, which is the textile center of India. The company has 14,000 employees working on its 600-acre campus. The company specializes in computer assisted cutting and sewing which allows it to produce clothing more quickly and more cheaply, Hilderbrand noted to the publication. The company believes it could do 20 percent of its manufacturing in this country, Hilderbrand said. AKR also purchased a cotton mill in Arkansas and is working with Hilderbrand to complete her long-held dream of restoring the hemp industry in the city, the report said.
Texas Doctor Anand Reddy Receives Award
An Odessa kidney specialist who treats patients across West Texas, Dr. Anand C. Reddy, was honored with a top award during the DaVita Physician Leadership conference in Washington, D.C., the Service Excellence award for Core Value and Service. During the conference, outstanding achievements are awarded based on DaVita’s seven core values, according to reports. Reddy, in an email to Odessa America, said, “The zeal to work for the people and help them to the best of my abilities to achieve good health has led me all over the globe. I learned from great physicians in the United States, India and United Kingdom. The hard-training I received in the U.S., UK and India has chiseled me into an efficient doctor.” Reddy was born in India and attended medical school at Bangalore Medical College. He furthered his career in medicine in the United Kingdom. He then came to the U.S. to do his internal medicine residency at Case Western University in Cleveland and then did a nephrology fellowship at Mount Sinai in New York. Reddy moved to West Texas seven years ago as a nephrologist and said there were needs in the area for his specialty.
Vora Ventures acquires India-based ShakeDeal
Vora Ventures, a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in building B2B information technology companies, has acquired ShakeDeal, India’s first B2B bulk sourcing online marketplace for industrial goods, supplies and raw materials. The investment will be used to support the ongoing growth and expansion of ShakeDeal into new vertical markets and product lines and to make it a preferred destination for businesses in India to purchase supplies, tools and raw materials. “ShakeDeal is expected to grow at a significant rate, triggered by technology improvements to its proprietary sourcing software and by the addition of complementary services and products,” said Akshay Hegde, co-founder and managing director at ShakeDeal. "We are thrilled to have ShakeDeal as part of our portfolio, our first significant acquisition in India," said Mahendra Vora, executive chairman at Vora Ventures.
