Chargebee, a SaaS subscription management and recurring billing solution, has secured $18 million in growth capital, led by New York-based Insight Venture Partners. Chargebee offers a payment gateway agnostic subscription billing solution, complementing gateways like Stripe, Braintree, PayPal, Adyen and many others. Chargebee powers the recurring revenue engines of B2B and B2C services across various industry verticals like SaaS, Digital Media, eCommerce, and IoT. Founded in 2011, Chargebee has scaled to support more than 7,000 customers in 53 countries. “Worldwide, we see a strong trend in subscription businesses with innovative pricing and product bundling. Building a sustainable recurring revenue business is hard. With Insight’s support, Chargebee’s new investment will be channelized towards furthering our goal to democratise billing and subscription management, and empower teams to create customer-first subscription experiences, without the developer dependencies that exist in most systems today,” said Chargebee’s Indian American co-founder and CEO Krish Subramanian.
Photos Celebrate Women Empowerment in India
The David and Lucile Packard Foundation, Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and The Verbatim Agency released more than 300 high-quality editorial images into a publicly available online photo database capturing the strength and vibrancy of women and girls in two regions of the world: Bihar, India and Louisiana and Mississippi in the United States. The new Images of Empowerment collection titled ‘Raising Her Voice’, by Verbatim Agency award-winning photojournalists Paula Bronstein and Nina Robinson, is available free of charge to non-commercial users. The organizations and individuals photographed are at the nexus of quality reproductive health information and services including family planning, contraceptive choices, safe abortion care, and sexual health education for women and youth, empowering local women and girls to raise their voices about issues that affect them. The new India and U.S. collection was funded by the Packard Foundation.
Google Maps Helps Navigate India's Roads
Google launched a suite of new features to make getting around the streets and lanes in India easier, according to a Quartz India report. From generating unique area-specific codes to using nearby landmarks to navigate to allowing users to add addresses that don’t appear on maps yet, Google is attempting to bring order to the chaos, the report said. The company, which made maps voice navigation available in Hindi in 2014, has now added six new local languages: Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. “While some addresses are well-defined by street names and house numbers that are easy to find, others can be long-winded and hard to locate,” the company said in a blog post. “The other reality is that millions of people and places in India are hard to locate—especially those in remote areas.” Among other features, Google has launched “Plus codes,” which divide the geographical surface of the world into “tiled areas,” attributing a unique six-letter code and the city name to each of them, the report said. These codes can be generated, shared and searched by anybody. Once you open the Google Maps app, all you need to do is touch and hold on a specific area to drop a location pin within the app. At the bottom, the plus code will appear. Anybody can then use this sequence to find the location on Google Maps, Quartz reported.
Alium Leads Funding of HappyCo Series A Round
HappyCo announced that it has completed the third and final tranche of its Series A funding round led by Sydney-based Alium Capital Management, which specializes in pre-IPO companies. The total value of the entire Series A round is $10.8M. “HappyCo is a modern Australian success story, and we see a very bright future ahead because of its industry-leading technology and proven track record of execution,” says Alium partner Rajeev Gupta. “We focus our investments in Australia-based companies that will build highly-scalable and globally-dominant businesses, and HappyCo has that perfect recipe.” With this round, HappyCo will invest in R&D operations in Australia and the U.S. and build out the support team to sustain its growing Asia-Pacific customer base.
NJ Top Docs Presents Dr. Mahesh Bikkina
Dr. Mahesh Bikkina of Heart & Vascular Associates of Northern Jersey has just been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for the third consecutive year. Bikkina is board certified in cardiology, internal medicine and interventional cardiology. Bikkina’s education includes medical school at Guntur Medical College in India, a masters of public health at the University of Alabama, followed by an internship and residency at Michigan State University. He completed a fellowship in both cardiology and interventional cardiology at the University of South Alabama in addition to completing a fellowship in cardiology at Boston University. Currently, Bikkina is affiliated with Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, St. Joseph’s Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center, and Valley Hospital.
Mall of India to Occupy Vacant Walmart Building
Naperville, Ill., will soon be home to the Mall of India, Mayor Steve Chirico announced, according to a Naperville Sun report. The building it takes over was the long-vacant Walmart building and will move in by late summer, the report said. The first phase of work on the building will focus on making space for a grocery store, 10-outlet food court and learning center, the report said, citing Vinoz Chanamolu, a Naperville resident who owns the property and business with partner Anil Sunkara. Also expected to open in the Mall of India after the first phase of construction are a beauty parlor, spa, dance school, karate school, yoga studio, travel agency, dentist's office and stores selling jewelry, clothing and fresh meat, according to a release from Chanamolu, the report said. A second phase of work is expected to add a banquet hall and daycare facility to the development. Mall of India has letters of intent from several businesses to move in once construction is complete, including one from Indian restaurant chain Hyderabad House. The mall's food court will also offer food from the Bawarchi Indian Biryani chain, Sarvana Express, Anjappar Express, Hot Breads snacks and chat center, Dosa Hut and CurryXpress, the release said. Additional businesses are expected to include a Best Brains after school learning center, Yuvika Jewelers, National Karate school, Bollywood dance school, AIS insurance and Almond House Sweet Shop, the publication said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.