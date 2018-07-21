Cohesity Raises $250 Million in Funding Round
Cohesity, a leader of hyperconverged secondary storage, has raised $250 million in an oversubscribed Series D funding round led by the SoftBank Vision Fund with strong participation from strategic investors Cisco Investments, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, along with early investor Sequoia Capital and others. The investment is a testament to Cohesity’s leadership in transforming data center and cloud operations with web-scale simplicity for secondary data. This round brings total equity raised to $410 million, outpacing all other Series D enterprise software investments in the United States over the last 18 months. “Cohesity pioneered hyperconverged secondary storage as a first stepping stone on the path to a much larger transformation of enterprise infrastructure spanning public and private clouds,” said Deep Nishar, senior managing partner, SoftBank Investment Advisers. “We believe that Cohesity’s web-scale Google-like approach, cloud-native architecture, and incredible simplicity is changing the business of IT in a fundamental way.” Added Cohesity’s Indian American CEO and founder Mohit Aron, “My vision has always been to provide enterprises with cloud-like simplicity for their many fragmented applications and data – backup, test and development, analytics, and more. Cohesity has built significant momentum and market share during the last 12 months and we are just getting started. We succeed because our customers are some of the world's brightest and most fanatical IT organizations and are an extension of our development efforts.”
YugaByte Secures $16 Million in Funding
YugaByte Inc, creator of YugaByte DB, the leading cloud native transactional database for globally distributed applications, has secured $16 million in additional funding. This latest investment round was co-led by Dell Technologies Capital and previous investor Lightspeed Venture Partners. “YugaByte DB makes it possible for organizations to standardize on a single, distributed database to support a multitude of workloads requiring both SQL and NoSQL capabilities. This speeds up the development of applications while at the same time reduces operational complexity and licensing costs,” said Kannan Muthukkaruppan, co-founder and CEO of YugaByte. YugaByte's founders, Kannan Muthukkaruppan, Karthik Ranganathan and Mikhail Bautin, are the engineers that led the massive scaling of Facebook’s NoSQL platform which powers Facebook Messenger and its internal time series monitoring system. Prior to founding YugaByte, Kannan and Karthik also played a key role in building the infrastructure for Nutanix’s hybrid cloud.
LiveOak Ventures Leads Eventador $3.8M Seed Round
Eventador.io, a leader of fully-managed Stream-Processing-as-a-Service provider, announced a $3.8 million seed round led by LiveOak Venture Partners with participation by Deep Space Ventures, RSH Ventures, Capital Factory and joined by existing investor Keshif Ventures. Venu Shamapant, partner at LiveOak, will join the board of directors. Since launching in late 2016, Eventador has become the leading fully-managed streaming data solution built on Apache Kafka and Apache Flink. Customers can build, deploy and manage modern streaming data applications, including a market-leading bring-your-own-cloud deployment model, without having to worry about the complex underlying infrastructure. Eventador powers modern use cases like IoT, manufacturing, social, network security, machine learning, threat detection and geolocation services where real-time data is mission critical. “As the modern enterprise increasingly depends on real-time data, streaming architectures are replacing traditional database systems as the defacto-standard. Eventador uniquely addresses this data evolution,” states LiveOak Venture partner Venu Shamapant. “We are excited to work with Kenny and Erik. As repeat entrepreneurs with a proven track record, they've demonstrated the commitment and ability to construct a world-class managed service.”
OPIC Lends $5M to Grameen Impact Investments India
The Overseas Private Investment Corporation announced that $5 million in local currency financing has been mobilized to Grameen Impact under an OPIC loan guaranty agreement with India’s IndusInd Bank. The financing was deployed through IndusInd’s Impact Investing division, which will support Grameen Impact’s lending to local small and medium enterprises.
The guaranty from OPIC, the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, enabled the bank to disburse an equivalent loan of 335 million rupees to Grameen Impact. This eliminates foreign exchange rate fluctuation risk from the balance sheet of Grameen Impact, a major challenge faced by borrowers in emerging markets. Grameen Impact is a non-bank financial institution backed by Grameen Capital India, whose shareholders include leading domestic as well as global impact investors. Grameen Impact will use the financing to make loans to high impact social enterprises in India in sectors including financial services, affordable healthcare, affordable education, renewable energy and sustainable agriculture. "Specialized financial institutions like Grameen Impact bring an in-depth understanding of the impact investing ecosystem, and IndusInd provides liquidity support and helps them build scale. Together partnerships like these create the most meaningful impact on the social enterprise landscape in India," said Roopa Satish, head corporate and investment banking at IndusInd Bank. Grameen Impact’s support for microfinance institutions, social enterprises and small business lenders helps create local jobs and promote economic growth in India, where an estimated 30 percent of the population lives below the official poverty line and most adults lack access to formal financial services.
LevaData Raises $12 Million to Fuel Growth
LevaData, the company that helps global enterprises improve gross margins by reducing supply chain costs, has completed a $12 million Series B financing round, including a lead investment from existing Series A investor Tola Capital. LevaData will use the proceeds from this funding round to continue to invest in deepening the capability of the Cognitive Sourcing platform for high tech and manufacturing customers and expansion into key vertical markets, including industrial equipment and medical devices, as well as to drive innovation in engineering and data science. LevaData will also continue to grow its presence and engineering team in Silicon Valley, including the appointment of Sreeni Iyer as CTO. According to Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO and founder of LevaData, “We guarantee 10-30 percent incremental cost savings to our customers. Our Cognitive Sourcing Platform has proven that AI can be applied to deliver gross margin gains. Our plan is to deliver $20 billion in verifiable value for our customers by 2022.”
The LevaData value proposition is built on agility, efficiency and sustainable cost management, with a focus on an expanding network and sources of insight. LevaData’s Cognitive Sourcing Platform provides the foundation for digital transformation of direct materials sourcing and supply management initiatives within Fortune 1000 companies. The company’s flagship product Leva is the industry’s first AI sourcing adviser.
