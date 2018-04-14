HIMSS recently revealed that it has acquired Healthbox for its innovation consulting and fund management services. "Healthcare organizations look at us asking if we can help them think through concepts around digital health or how to bring innovation into their systems," said Hal Wolf, HIMSS CEO. Healthbox specializes in innovation consulting and fund management. It will enable HIMSS to help healthcare organizations understand what innovation looks like, offer guidance along the path to innovation. The company works with healthcare organizations to set strategy and establish criteria for success, screen and score companies, engage executives in the investment process as a facilitator rather making decisions for them, said Healthbox president Neil Patel. "We play this hybrid role of traditional healthcare venture combined with a strategic investor. We keep our consulting and investment businesses very separate. We're not pushing our own companies," the Indian American executive said. Healthbox will retain its name and operate as a subsidiary.
Sudarshans Honored for Their Service
The Membership of the Wichita County Medical Society honored two member physicians as the 2018 Distinguished Service Award recipients, Drs. Shona and Sriram Sudarshan. This is the highest award granted by the WCMS and the first time that a married couple has received it. Award criteria is based on outstanding service to the community, as well as service in the field of medicine and at least 25 years membership in WCMS. Shona Williams met Sriram Sudarshan while in medical school in India and married there. In 1973, they moved to New Jersey to start residency at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Two years later, after the birth of their son, “Dr. Mrs.” (as they are known) joined the same residency program. They both completed their fellowship in cardiology in New Jersey. The Sudarshans began their cardiology practice in Wichita Falls during the summer of 1980. Both Sudarshans are board certified in cardiology, nuclear cardiology and internal medicine. Sriram served as WCMS president after being on the board of WCMS for several years. He has served on the Board of the North Central Texas Medical Foundation and Texoma Independent Physicians. Both have served on numerous committees within WCMS.
School in Rural India Built with Help of NY Philanthropic Family
A school for 200 children opened in a rural village in India, thanks in large part to a philanthropic family in New York. The school, in the village of Napaniya Khijadiya in Gujarat, was built with a $100,000 donation made by the late Champalakshmi Narottamdas Lakhani. The school, which opened in February 2018, is housed in a brand new three-story building and is named for its benefactor, serving Grades 1 through 8. Students at the school will be able to learn using the latest technology, purchased with a $5,000 grant from the Subraj Foundation, a charitable organization based in Queens and run by Anthony Subraj, whose wife, Vibha Subraj, is Lakhani’s granddaughter. The Subraj Foundation was recently honored for decades worth of charitable work by the Indian Diaspora Council International, which recognized the medical missions it has sponsored in Guyana, including the country’s first-ever kidney transplant. Since 1992, the Subraj Foundation has also brought pioneering doctors and technology from leading American hospitals to conduct corneal transplants for impoverished people in Guyana who have little or no access to this type of medical care. “Whether it is building schools, so tomorrow’s future leaders can be educated for the world they will inherit, or bringing vital medical treatment to parts of the world where people can’t afford life-saving care, it is so important for those blessed with good fortune to give back,” said Anthony Subraj. The Champalakshmi Narottamdas Lakhani School was dedicated Feb. 17 and was built in partnership with Project Life, a global humanitarian organization.
Forbion Leads $19M Funding of Escalier Biosciences
Forbion, one of the leading European life science venture capital firms, announced that it led the $19 million Series B financing of Escalier Biosciences BV, a privately held biopharmaceutical company based in Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Escalier Biosciences is developing both oral and topical RORγt drug candidates for psoriasis and other autoimmune diseases. The nuclear hormone receptor RORγt has emerged as the “master” regulator of Th17 cell differentiation and the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-17A and IL-17F. Increased production of these cytokines has been linked to the pathophysiology of psoriasis. Small molecule inhibitors of RORγt have been shown to reduce production of IL-17 in immune cells and are promising therapies for psoriasis and other autoimmune conditions. Escalier expects its topical compound to enter the clinic in mid-2018. “RORγt is a validated target for psoriasis and other autoimmune disorders and our drug candidates have the potential to provide the desired efficacy and safety in psoriasis patients that is currently unavailable with other topical or oral drugs,” said Raju Mohan, CEO of Escalier and previously CEO of Forbion’s portfolio company, Akarna Therapeutics.
GOPIO-CT Holds Seminar, Names New Team
The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin-Connecticut chapter hosted the second part of the Health & Wellness Seminar Series titled “Beyond Wellness” for the benefit of its members and communities – a sequence of continuing education on healthy living. The speakers were Dr. Jaya Daptardar, Dr. Alka S. Popli and Yashasvi Jhangiani, who spoke about understanding of and appreciation for preventive medicine, routine screening, age appropriate immunization, and lifestyle modifications as the key to healthy living and aging. "The goal of this health and wellness seminar series is to provide information of modern medicine, alternative and complementary health and wellness approaches to the community to pick up the least risky treatment menu with the most effective results," Daptardar said. GOPIO-CT also recently elected a new team for 2018. The new team includes president Anita Bhat, executive VP Pradeep Govil, VP Bhavna Jhuneja, secretary Prasad Chintalapudi, treasurer Biru Sharma, joint secretary Gayatri Mahesh, and trustees Dr. Thomas Abraham and Totty Narang. Other continuing trustees are Joe Simon, Shailesh Naik, Sanjay Santanam, and Varghese Ninan.
