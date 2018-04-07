Kavita Akula First Indian to Get Full Scholarship
Grand Canyon University women's basketball player Kavita Akula, who transferred from Garden City Community College in Kansas, became the first India-born player to earn a full scholarship in Division 1 women's basketball history. Akula moved to the United States from India when she was 14 years old. She played her high school basketball at IMG Academy, and she represented India in the 2017 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, where she won a Division B Championship, according to her bio. After high school, she went to Garden City, where she averaged 8.9 points, 1.2 assists and two rebounds per game. Akula is also hoping to pursue a coaching career in her home country in the future.
Roosevelt University Names Business Fellows
Roshini Patel and Krishma Sharma were among the 2017-2018 Roosevelt University class of Clearing Corporation Charitable Foundation Fellows. The two Indian Americans were among 10 undergraduate students selected from Roosevelt's Heller College of Business. Each has a dream of entering a career in the financial workplace, a goal that the Fellows program, which is now in its third year at Roosevelt, is helping to make possible. "The fellowship program has helped me to grow as a student," Patel said. Started in 2015, the CCCF Fellows program at Roosevelt has long-term goals of promoting diversity in the financial workplace, and helping primarily first generation college students to achieve their dreams. "I've had a lot of opportunities to network and meet with professionals in my field. This is a program that has helped me to bring the best of my abilities to the forefront," added Patel in a Daily Herald report. Added Tanweer Hasan, a Roosevelt finance and accounting professor and the founding executive director of the Fellows program, in the report: "We believe this initiative can be a launching pad for all of our fellows to achieve their goals."
MDOT Employees Recognized
Secretary Pete K. Rahn honored members of the Maryland Department of Transportation on their selection for Leadership Maryland, a professional development program dedicated to harnessing the strength of Maryland's local business and community leaders and building a better state. Among those chosen include Nimisha Sharma, director of the MDOT Office of Real Estate and Economic Development, and Sonal Ram, director of the Office of Environmental Design for the MDOT State Highway Administration. The learning program launches in April and is focused on the state's social, economic and environmental issues. The class will attend five intense two-day sessions, crossing the state and focusing on Maryland's economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multi-culturalism/diversity.
ICAI - San Francisco Wins Prestigious Award
The San Francisco chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India won the “ICAI Best Chapter Overseas” for 2017 from the ICAI. The award was received by chapter chair Vish Arunachalam and vice chairman Geetha Ramakrishnan at the 68th annual day function of the ICAI held in New Delhi. Union Minister for Indian Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, the Union Minister for Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal and the Minister of State for Law and Justice and corporate affairs P.P. Chaudhary presided over the function that was attended by all the Central Council members and more than 2,000 members and student invitees from across the world. According to Madhu Ranganathan, global CFO at [24]7.ai and an early member of ICAI-SF, “Until the establishment of this chapter, I had not realized just how many chartered accountants there are in the San Francisco Bay area and many of us are leaders and key influencers in our chosen fields. I have greatly enjoyed reconnecting with fellow members and taking advantage of the well put together knowledge events. I look forward to leveraging this powerful network of CAs even further.”
Dr. Jagdish Gupta-led AAPI-QLI Committee Inaugurated
During a ceremony that was attended by over 250 physicians and community leaders, Dr. Jagdish Gupta and his new executive committee members assumed charge of the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin of Queens and Long Island. Dr. Ajay K. Lodha, past president of AAPI-QLI and the national AAPI, was elected unanimously as the chair of the board of trustees of AAPIQLI in a subsequent meeting. Lodha assumed charge as the chairman of the board of trustees at the inaugural event. As the participants at the event cheered, outgoing president Dr. Rakesh Dua passed on the gavel to Gupta, a practicing gastroenterologist, serving the community for over 40 years. Along with Gupta, other members of the Executive Committee 2018 who were administered the oath of office included Dr. Himanshu Pandya, president-elect; Dr. Raj Bhayani, VP; Dr. Abhay Malhotra, secretary; and Dr. Vinod Jayam, treasurer. “We want to continue to be the most vibrant, transformative and politically active chapter among all AAPI chapters in the nation,” Gupta said. AAPIQLI, one of the largest chapters of the national AAPI, has been serving 800 members physicians since 1995, providing continuing medical education and discussing the state of the art topics in healthcare, wealth management and practice management.
2018 Spellman HV Clean Tech Competition Launches
The Center for Science Teaching and Learning announced the official launch of the 2018 Spellman High Voltage Electronics Clean Tech Competition, a worldwide research and design challenge for pre-college youth that encourages scientific understanding of real-world issues and the integration of environmentally responsible energy use. The competition is designed to foster a deeper understanding of STEM-related concepts, recognize outstanding talent and prepare the next generation of globally competitive innovators. This year’s theme is “Solving Climate Change.” Teams are challenged to identify and analyze specific problems associated with climate change in detail before designing a clean technology solution to mitigate the negative impacts, help reduce the carbon footprint and create a solution for overcoming the challenge that they have identified. This year’s final competition will take place at Stony Brook University July 12. Monetary prizes will be awarded to a total of 10 finalists, with $10,000 awarded to the winner, $7,000 to second place, $5,000 to third place. Additionally, the winning team will continue its relationship with a professional serving as a mentor who will advise and assist the first place winning team in furthering its climate change work and education. Visit www.cleantechcompetition.org or call (516) 764-0045 for more information.
