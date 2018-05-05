Liberty Mutual Partners with Indian Company
U.S.-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group announced the onboarding of Enam Securities and DP Jindal Group as the new Indian promoters in its insurance joint venture in place of its former promoter, Videocon Industries Limited. The new partnership will expand and fortify the company’s position as one of the fastest growing general insurance companies in India and its capability to deliver high quality products and services across general insurance category. The company has received the necessary regulatory approval for rebranding and will soon apply to change its name to Liberty General Insurance Limited with the Register of Companies, according to a news release. “We are delighted to welcome Enam Securities and DP Jindal Group to Liberty General Insurance,” said Roopam Asthana, CEO and whole time director of the Liberty Mutual joint venture company in India. “This joint venture brings together three promoter organizations whose values are based on a client-first approach to business.”
Suman Naishadham Receives Fellowship
Suman Naishadham, an Indian American journalism graduate student at the University of Missouri, received an Overseas Press Club Foundation Scholar Award at the Foundation’s 2018 Annual Scholar Awards Luncheon held at the Yale Club in New York City. Jeff Glor, anchor of the CBS Evening News, was the keynote speaker. Naishadham was among 16 aspiring foreign correspondents selected by a panel of leading journalists from a pool of 175 applicants from 50 different colleges and universities, a university news release said. Naishadham was the recipient of the H.L. Stevenson Fellowship. She received the award from Steve Swanson, OPC Foundation treasurer. Having spent a year as a freelancer and staff reporter in India, Naishadham is fascinated by the differences in local and foreign coverage and how that plays out in the digital age, it said. An NYU grad, she wrote about Chikur Balaji, the so-called “visa temple,” where young Indians pray for H-1B visa approval, it said. Award winners were also honored with a reception at Reuters.
Haryana Govt Partners with NeoDocto Foundation
The Minister of Health of the Government of Haryana Anil Vij welcomed the NeoDocto Foundation to implement its NeoDocto Malaria Eradication Program in the state. “We are grateful to NeoDocto Foundation for presenting a most effective malaria initiative program which will be a difference creator in the improvement of malaria situation Haryana,” Vij said. According to the World Malaria Report 2017 of World Health Organization, India is one of the three countries that accounts for 97 percent of the malaria cases in South East Asia. The Haryana Health Department believes that the keystone to success is the ability to provide the highest quality programs with both demonstrable health benefits and fully satisfied patients. The mission is to improve the quality of life of the people by providing better health services, a news release said. The NeoDocto Malaria Eradication Program is a necessity for every state of India, according to the foundation. The foundation strives to eliminate malaria by partnering with the government and non-government bodies including celebrities to educate and create awareness on malaria and its preventative measures, it said.
Accel Leads World View Series C Funding
World View, a stratospheric exploration company, has closed a Series C financing round of $26.5 million led by Accel. Accel, known for its strong record of early stage investments in companies like Facebook, DJI, Dropbox, Slack, Spotify and others, has taken the first step into the space sector with this World View investment. Accel’s Sameer Gandhi, who led early investment in Dropbox, DJI, Spotify, and Venmo, will join World View’s board of directors. “World View has set its sights on creating an entirely new economic sector in the stratosphere,” said Accel partner Gandhi. “World View’s proven technology offers unique and low-cost access to the space environment, and we share World View's belief that innovation in the stratosphere has the potential to unlock many new applications with unprecedented benefit.” With this funding, World View will accelerate the development and commercialization of its Stratollite vehicle, which offers low-cost, navigable and persistent high-altitude flight over customer specified areas of interest for long duration missions.
Maneet Chauhan Named to Restaurant List
Maneet Chauhan was recently named to the Nation's Restaurant News annual Power List of food service. The list, according to NRN, is "the definitive list of people setting foodservice trends today and shaping them for tomorrow." Blending the soul of a Nashville, Tenn., meat-and-three with equally soulful Indian flavors, restaurateur and “Chopped” judge Maneet Chauhan has created mashups where no one has mashed before, the publication said. Chauhan and her husband Vivek Deora have done that and more at Nashville’s Chauhan Ale & Masala House, which they opened in 2014 and immediately started making their mark. The restaurant is known for its dishes such as tandoori chicken poutine and garam masala ribeye. Chauhan recently partnered with local brewer Derrick Morse for an Indian spiced beer project that culminated in opening a brewery, Mantra Artisanal Ales, in Franklin, Tenn., the report added.
Anil Sharma Among Shipping, Trade Influential
Dr Anil Sharma, president and CEO of GMS, has been featured in the annual supplement of Tanker Shipping & Trade’s Industry Leaders: 50 Most Influential People in Tanker Shipping & Trade. Sharma has a doctorate degree from a U.S. business school and has dedicated the last 25 years of his career building the GMS brand across the world. Today, the company has a presence in 9 countries including the U.S., India and Singapore and several representative offices in Turkey and South Asia. The company is growing rapidly with the addition of new offices almost every year. “I am honored with this acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication to responsible ship recycling that the GMS Green Team has been consistently improving through the years," Sharma said. "We remain truthful to our clients who trust us to assist them in the safe disposal of their units and we maintain our promise for unparalleled personalized service unaffected by market fluctuations, always remaining loyal to our best customer service practices and the continuous efforts for the betterment of the ship recycling industry in South Asia."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.