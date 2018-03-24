Nimesh Mehta, author of Sales Booster: The New Science & Art of Selling (Leadership and Sales Turnaround Wisdom from the World’s Top Leaders and Organizations), is offering a free copy of his book through his website, www.nimeshmehta.net/book, to expand his mentorship to a wide audience. The book discusses the real reasons behind the disproportionate success in the sales industry. Mehta mines his years of experience and wisdom to share the five elements of personal success in any field; the eight success mantras necessary to close “forever” sales; winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition; tips for building lifelong customer relationships; understanding 21st century sales process; overcome the fear of rejection, becoming a time management expert; and gaining more client referrals and testimonials. “I believe everyone is in sales. Regardless of the title, position or profession, every person is selling an idea, concept, product or service to other person. Nothing happens until sale takes place in the company or country," Mehta said. "Sales Booster is for everyone who wants to maximize success in his or her personal and professional life.” The book recently hit the top of Amazon's Bestsellers List.
Abhijit Nobis Named Engineer of Year
Abhijit “Nannu” Nobis of Nobis Engineering was selected by a jury of his peers from New Hampshire’s engineering societies as the 2018 New Hampshire Engineer of the Year. The American Council of Engineering Companies of New Hampshire nominated the Indian American based on his record of professional accomplishments, service to the profession, and contributions to the community. Nobis will be receiving this award at the 67th annual Engineer’s Week Banquet at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
Huma Bhabha Named 2018 Met Commission Artist
Pakistani artist Huma Bhabha has been selected to create a site-specific installation for The Met's Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden. "The Roof Garden Commission: Huma Bhabha, We Come in Peace" will be on view from April 17 through October 28, 2018. It was conceived by the artist in consultation with Sheena Wagstaff, Leonard A. Lauder Chairman of Modern and Contemporary Art, and Shanay Jhaveri, assistant curator of South Asian Art, both of The Met's Department of Modern and Contemporary Art. It is the sixth in a series of site-specific commissions for the outdoor space. Bhabha's work addresses themes of colonialism, war, displacement and memories of place. Using found materials and the detritus of everyday life, she creates haunting human figures that hover between abstraction and figuration, monumentality and entropy. Bhabha's work has been the subject of numerous national and international exhibitions. In 2008, she received The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum Emerging Artist Award, and in 2013 she was awarded the Berlin Prize, Guna S. Mundheim Fellowship, the American Academy in Berlin.
GroupM to Acquire The Glitch in India
WPP announced that its wholly-owned global media investment group, GroupM, has agreed to acquire a majority stake in The Glitch, a digitally-led creative agency. The Glitch was founded in 2009 and employs around 200 people in Mumbai and Delhi. The Glitch’s full-service capabilities include digital, video and content strategy, interactive design technology, ecommerce, branding and media planning. Clients include Unilever, Netflix, OYO Rooms, Shutterstock, Tinder and others in the entertainment, beauty and FMCG sectors. The acquisition will continue GroupM’s growth strategy in one of the world’s most dynamic economies, and offer clients access to a wide portfolio of leading-edge digital marketing services and holistic content solutions, it said. The investment will also continue WPP's strategy of focusing on three key areas that differentiate the Group's offering to clients: technology, data and content.
Reliance Industries to Acquire Stake in Eros International
Reliance Industries Limited and Eros International PLC announced that Reliance, through a subsidiary, has agreed to subscribe to a 5 percent equity stake in Eros at a price of $15 per share, which represents an 18 percent premium over the last closing price. Additionally, Reliance and Eros International Media Limited announced that they have agreed to partner in India to jointly produce and consolidate content from across India. The parties will equally invest up to roughly $150 million to produce and acquire Indian films and digital originals across all languages. Jyoti Deshpande, group CEO and managing director of Eros, will be stepping down from her executive role and move on to head the media and entertainment business at Reliance as president of the chairman’s office. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance, said, “We are pleased to join hands with Eros, as it will bring further synergies into our plans, making for a win-win partnership. We are delighted to welcome Ms. Jyoti Deshpande into the Reliance family and believe that she will not only give wings to our plans but also play a pivotal role in transforming the sector.” Added Deshpande: “Having worked and associated with Eros group since 1998, it has been an integral part of my professional career I am delighted that RIL has strategically aligned with Eros, so the association continues.”
Keestrack Makes Commitment to India
Keestrack, an international specialist in mobile processing technology, is setting its sights on the Indian market with the aid of its newly established subsidiary eTrack Crushers Ltd., headquartered in New Delhi, the company said. In addition to the equipment need for nationwide excavation operations in the large deposits of precious metals and industry metals, billion-dollar government investment programs, a rapidly growing demand for mineral construction materials forms the basis for the commitment by the global group of companies, it said. The scheduled expansion of India’s road infrastructure and large-scale projects in rail, maritime and air traffic already demands a massive increase in flexible production capacity on the part of construction materials suppliers and building companies, making this available nationwide for high-grade aggregates, gravel and armourstones in the short term, Keestrack noted. “Our company name, eTrack, indicates where we see our strengths,” explains Topor Basu, the new area sales manager. “No other manufacturer has a similar broad and high-efficiency offering in the performance range above 200 tph of partially and fully electrical crushing and screening solutions. This holds both globally and in the Indian market.”
